10 people, 1 instt get Independence Awards

In recognition of their notable and meritorious contributions at the national level, Bangladesh is presenting 10 individuals - including Liberation War organiser Ilias Ahmed Chowdhury, martyred Bir Bikrom Colonel Khondkar Nazmul Huda, and Dr Kanak Kanti Barua - and an institution with the Swadhinata Padak, or Independence Award.

The Cabinet Division announced the recipients of Bangladesh's highest civilian honour on Tuesday.

Alongside Ilias Ahmed Chowdhury and Colonel Khondkar Nazmul Huda, Abdul Jalil, Siraj Uddin Ahmed, Md Sohiuddin Biswas and Sirajul Haque will also receive the prize for their contributions to the Liberation War and Bangladesh's independence.

-bdnews24.com









