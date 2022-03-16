UN calls for cessation of reprisal against HR defenders

The UN human rights experts called the government to immediately cease reprisals against human rights defenders and relatives of forcibly disappeared persons for their activism and cooperation with international human rights bodies and UN mechanisms.

The UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) made the call in a statement released on the website on Monday.

The statement said that following the announcement of sanction imposed by the United States of America against top Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) officials, Bangladeshi authorities have reportedly launched a campaign of threats, intimidation and harassment against relatives of forcibly disappeared persons, human rights defenders and civil society actors.

"In the period between December 2021 and February 2022, the homes of at least 10 relatives of forcibly disappeared individuals were reported to have been raided late at night," it read.

"During the raids, relatives were intimidated, threatened and forced to either sign blank sheets of paper or pre-written statements indicating that their family members were not victims of forced disappearance and that they had deliberately misled the police. This is unacceptable," the experts observed.









