Traffic jam, intense heat make city life miserable



Kakrail area of the capital experiences a huge traffic jam on Tuesday. photo : Observer

Traffic division of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) claimed that schools and colleges have been reopened after a long closure and it impacts on the traffic system of the city.

Secondary and higher secondary level educational institutions were reopened on February 22 after being closed for a long time due to coronavirus pandemic. The pre-primary classes started on Tuesday. On the day of full school opening, there was severe traffic jam in the capital.

Visiting various parts of the city on Tuesday it was found that many people were talking about their helplessness in traffic jams while traveling on different roads of the capital.

Severe traffic jams were observed in different parts of the capital including Mohakhali, Farmgate,Satrasta, Kawran Bazar, Banglamotor, Shahbag, Dhanmondi, Mirpur Road and Mohammadpur since morning. Meanwhile, the members of the traffic police divisionwere struggling to handle this traffic jam.

FM Reazul Islam, an employee of Brac Bank Ltd, told The Daily Observer, "My working station is in Brac bank head office on Tejgaon-Gulshan link road. Every day it takes 30-45 minutes to reach office from my residence of Dhanmodi with CNG auto-rickshaw. However, last two days it took 2 to 2 and half hours to reach my office."

Zonayed Ibn Hasemi, another sufferer of severe traffic gridlock, said, "It takes about one hour to reach Framgate from Shahbagh with public bus.Usually, it should take 15 to 20 minutes for such distance."

"Besides, it wasn't possible to walk through footpath due to heavy heat of sun," he added.

Police members said thatdue to openingof schools' parents bringtheir children to various educational institutions since morning and many of them have cars and these carsare causing traffic jam mostly.

Traffic police Sergeant Mahmudul Hasan said that schools and collegesare openso are all offices. As a result, the number of vehicles on the roads has increasedin the city. And this has caused severe traffic jams."

However, work is being done to reduce traffic congestion, he added.

While asked, Md Munibor Rahman, Additional Police Commissioner (Traffic) of DMP, said, "With the reopening of all pre-primary schools and kindergartens in full swing, the number of vehicles on the city roads has increased and many vehicles coming to the school were parked on the side of the roads. As well as the pressure of office-going people has caused severe traffic jams."

"We are struggling to copewith this situation and we are working on it," he added.









Dhaka city dwellers have been facing severe traffic congestions in this week. At the same time, due to the intense heat, the suffering of the people in the traffic jam has become indescribable.Traffic division of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) claimed that schools and colleges have been reopened after a long closure and it impacts on the traffic system of the city.Secondary and higher secondary level educational institutions were reopened on February 22 after being closed for a long time due to coronavirus pandemic. The pre-primary classes started on Tuesday. On the day of full school opening, there was severe traffic jam in the capital.Visiting various parts of the city on Tuesday it was found that many people were talking about their helplessness in traffic jams while traveling on different roads of the capital.Severe traffic jams were observed in different parts of the capital including Mohakhali, Farmgate,Satrasta, Kawran Bazar, Banglamotor, Shahbag, Dhanmondi, Mirpur Road and Mohammadpur since morning. Meanwhile, the members of the traffic police divisionwere struggling to handle this traffic jam.FM Reazul Islam, an employee of Brac Bank Ltd, told The Daily Observer, "My working station is in Brac bank head office on Tejgaon-Gulshan link road. Every day it takes 30-45 minutes to reach office from my residence of Dhanmodi with CNG auto-rickshaw. However, last two days it took 2 to 2 and half hours to reach my office."Zonayed Ibn Hasemi, another sufferer of severe traffic gridlock, said, "It takes about one hour to reach Framgate from Shahbagh with public bus.Usually, it should take 15 to 20 minutes for such distance.""Besides, it wasn't possible to walk through footpath due to heavy heat of sun," he added.Police members said thatdue to openingof schools' parents bringtheir children to various educational institutions since morning and many of them have cars and these carsare causing traffic jam mostly.Traffic police Sergeant Mahmudul Hasan said that schools and collegesare openso are all offices. As a result, the number of vehicles on the roads has increasedin the city. And this has caused severe traffic jams."However, work is being done to reduce traffic congestion, he added.While asked, Md Munibor Rahman, Additional Police Commissioner (Traffic) of DMP, said, "With the reopening of all pre-primary schools and kindergartens in full swing, the number of vehicles on the city roads has increased and many vehicles coming to the school were parked on the side of the roads. As well as the pressure of office-going people has caused severe traffic jams.""We are struggling to copewith this situation and we are working on it," he added.