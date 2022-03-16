Napa Syrup safe to sell: DGDA

Bangladesh Chemist & Druggist Samity (BCDS) has called on traders to sell Napa Syrup for children as according to the Directorate General of Drug Administration (DGDA),after testing some samples of Napa Syrup, they said that Napa Syrup is completely safe.

On Monday Abu Kawthar, General Secretary of the Brahmanbaria district branch of the association once again called on traders to sell Napa Syrup for children.

A circular has been issued by Abu Kawthar on Monday.

However, BCDS had called for a halt to the sale of Napa Syrup in Brahmanbaria district after allegations of the deaths of two children.

Earlier, a letter was issued on March 12 to stop the sale of Napa Syrup.The DGDAcollected and tested samples of Napa Syrup (Batch No. 32113121). Tests have shown that Napa Syrup is completely safe to take. Beximco Pharma has also tested and confirmed that Napa Syrup is 100 per cent safe.

In this situation, considering the public interest, BCDS has requested to sell all other safe products including Napa Syrup.











