Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 16 March, 2022, 2:23 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

2 sentenced in Hussaini Dalan bomb blast case

Published : Wednesday, 16 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48
Court Correspondent

Two members of the banned militant outfit Jama'atul Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) were sentenced to different terms in jail while six others got acquittal in the Hussaini Dalan bomb blast case in Old Dhaka.
Judge Mujibur Rahman of the Dhaka Special Anti-Terrorism Tribunal pronounced the verdict on Tuesday. The two convicts are Arman and Kabir Hossain. Arman has been sentenced to 10 years imprisonment and Kabir seven years. They were also fined Tk10,000 each, in default of which another six months' rigorous imprisonment would extend.
The acquitted persons are Omar Farooq, Hafeez Ahsan Ullah Masud, Chan Mia,  Shahjalal, Abu Saeed and Rubel Islam,
The case statement is that on October 23 in 2015, two persons, including a schoolboy named Sanju, 15, were killed and over 100 others injured when alleged persons launched a terrible grenade attack during a procession on the occasion of Holy Ashura on the Hussaini Dalan premises. On the night of 23 October 2015, some miscreants carried out a bomb attack.
Shia Muslims had been gathering near the building to bring out a Tazia procession to mark the holy Ashura the next day. Ashura marks the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA), the grandson of Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH), and Shias have been observing the day for centuries.
SI Jalal Uddin filed a case with the Chawkbazar police station in connection to the incident. Chawkbazar police first investigated the case which was later handed over to the Detective Branch of police.
Inspector Shafiuddin of the Detective Branch, the investigating officer of the case, pressed charges against the 10 accused in the case on October 18, 2016.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Govt to increase OMS points for Ramadan
10 people, 1 instt get Independence Awards
BB allows banks to retain advance export proceeds for 30 days
UN calls for cessation of reprisal against HR defenders
Traffic jam, intense heat make city life miserable
Napa Syrup safe to sell: DGDA
2 sentenced in Hussaini Dalan bomb blast case
‘Clear indications’ of Myanmar military crimes against humanity : UN


Latest News
US-Bangladesh ties demonstrate strong partnership: US new envoy
Ukraine-Russia conflict talks resume
Fox News cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski killed in Ukraine
Russian TV protester on trial, faces 10 days in prison: court
Mobile users can carry forward unused internet data
18 lakh metric tonnes of food grains in stocks: PM
Unidentified man's body recovered in Dhaka
Man killed in Bogura road accident
25 injured in Cumilla road accident
DCAB celebrates International Women's Day amid calls for gender equality
Most Read News
No progress in sending migrants to Malaysia
Schools, colleges start in-person classes in full swing
Take action against syndicates of essential commodities: HC
Loud explosions heard in centre Kyiv
Asian shares mostly lower as crude slides to $100 per barrel
Valentina Tereshkova’s 85th birth anniv celebrated
Bangladesh sees zero-COVID deaths after 96 days
Man City drop points at Palace to open door for Liverpool
Indian court upholds ban on hijab in class
Qatar to keep supplying LNG to BD: Envoy assures Shahriar
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft