2 sentenced in Hussaini Dalan bomb blast case

Two members of the banned militant outfit Jama'atul Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) were sentenced to different terms in jail while six others got acquittal in the Hussaini Dalan bomb blast case in Old Dhaka.

Judge Mujibur Rahman of the Dhaka Special Anti-Terrorism Tribunal pronounced the verdict on Tuesday. The two convicts are Arman and Kabir Hossain. Arman has been sentenced to 10 years imprisonment and Kabir seven years. They were also fined Tk10,000 each, in default of which another six months' rigorous imprisonment would extend.

The acquitted persons are Omar Farooq, Hafeez Ahsan Ullah Masud, Chan Mia, Shahjalal, Abu Saeed and Rubel Islam,

The case statement is that on October 23 in 2015, two persons, including a schoolboy named Sanju, 15, were killed and over 100 others injured when alleged persons launched a terrible grenade attack during a procession on the occasion of Holy Ashura on the Hussaini Dalan premises. On the night of 23 October 2015, some miscreants carried out a bomb attack.

Shia Muslims had been gathering near the building to bring out a Tazia procession to mark the holy Ashura the next day. Ashura marks the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA), the grandson of Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH), and Shias have been observing the day for centuries.

SI Jalal Uddin filed a case with the Chawkbazar police station in connection to the incident. Chawkbazar police first investigated the case which was later handed over to the Detective Branch of police.

Inspector Shafiuddin of the Detective Branch, the investigating officer of the case, pressed charges against the 10 accused in the case on October 18, 2016.







