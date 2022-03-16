Video
Wednesday, 16 March, 2022
Special cards for 10m more to buy TCB goods

Published : Wednesday, 16 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 87

The Trading Corporation of Bangladesh or TCB will provide products to another 10 million people in the country at subsidised prices through a special card programme.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina announced the scheme at a meeting of the 14-Party Alliance led by the ruling Awami League at the Ganabhaban on Tuesday.
"We aim to provide 10 million people with special cards, by using which they will be able to buy products at fair prices," Hasina said.
She noted that the beneficiaries of the programme will be beyond the 3.8 million who will receive cash and the 5 million who can buy rice at Tk 10 per kg.
The programme will be launched on Mar 20 ahead of Ramadan on the prime minister's orders, said Humayun Kabir, a spokesman for the government's trading arm.
The products include soybean oil, sugar, lentil, gram and onions.
He said 10 million families will benefit from the programme and they will receive the goods in two phases.
TCB has been selling groceries at 150 points in Dhaka since Mar 6.
Now the corporation will expand the programme through the 'Family Card' scheme in metropolitans, districts, Upazila and union levels.    -bdnews24.com


