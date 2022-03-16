Video
Wednesday, 16 March, 2022
Home Back Page

Fallen BD sailor in Ukraine buried in Barguna

Published : Wednesday, 16 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 82
Our Correspondent

BARGUNA, Mar 15:  Md Hadisur Rahman, who was killed on March 3 in a rocket attack on a Bangladeshi vessel stranded at a Ukrainian port, has been buried at his family graveyard at Kalatala village under Betagi upazila of Barguna district.
A large number of people joined his namaz-e-janaza at 10:00am on Tuesday at a playground beside his house. After the janaza, Hadisur was buried beside the graves of his paternal grandfather and grandmother. A doa mahfil was also arranged after the burial.
UNO Suhrid Salehin said his family will be given maximum support from the upazila administration.
Earlier on Monday, the body of Hadisur arrived at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka by a Turkish Airlines flight around 12:30pm. There the family received the body.  Later, Hadisur's body was taken to his Barguna home.
Villagers thronged in front of his house to get a last glimpse of Hadisur after the freezer van carrying the body reached his home around 10:00pm on Monday.
On March 9, some 28 surviving crew members of the Bangladeshi ship who were stranded in war-torn Ukraine, arrived in Dhaka.
The Bangladesh Shipping Corporation (BSC) ship had been stranded at Olvia port in Ukraine since February 23, following Russia's invasion of its eastern European neighbour.


