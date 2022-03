Dhaka Bank inaugurates Mujib Corner

Dhaka Bank Ltd has taken the Nobel initiatives to promote the Birth Centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in the month of our independence, inaugurated "Dhaka Bank Mujib Corner" at Dhaka Bank Head Office premises on Tuesday, says a press release.Abdul Hai Sarker, Chairman, Dhaka Bank Ltd inaugurated Dhaka Bank Mujib Corner at a Grand Celebration programme by Cutting Ribbon along with ATM Hayatuzzaman Khan, Founder Vice Chairman of Dhaka Bank limited, Messrs. Directors Reshadur Rahman, Mohammad Amirullah, Mohammad Hanif,Former Director Khondokar Mohammad Shahjahan, Aminul Islam, Emranul Huq, Managing Director and CEO, Mohammad Abu Jafar, Additional Managing Director, Deputy Managing Directors, AKM Shahnawaj, AMM Moyen Uddin and Mostaque Ahmed, Akhlaqur Rahman, SEVP and Head of Corporate Division, Arham Masudul Huq CEO of Dhaka Bank Foundation and High Official of the Bank were also present in the grand inauguration ceremony.