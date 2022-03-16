Banking Event

Abdur Rahman, Deputy Managing Director of AB Bank and Shamsul Alam Pantho, Director of SA Group of Companies exchanging documents after signing an agreement on behalf of their respective organisations in the city recently. Under this agreement, ABBL debit and credit cardholders will enjoy yearlong discount on room rent up to 60 per cent. In addition, AB Bank's cardholders will get 50 per cent discount on conference room and board room rent. Senior officials from both the organisations are also present there.