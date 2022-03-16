

GIB opens four Sub-branches

Syed Habib Hasnat, Managing Director of the Bank has virtually inaugurated the operation of the sub-branches as Chief Guest. Additional Managing Directors Md. Golam Sarwar and Kazi Mashiur Rahman Jayhad, Deputy Managing Directors Ataus Samad, Sami Karim, Divisional Heads from Head Office, Branch Managers,sub-branch in-charges and distinguished clients were also present on the occasion.

It was expected that through the latest technological support, the bank will provide quality service to the customers & will expand its network at home & abroad to provide "Banking with Faith" to its stakeholders.



