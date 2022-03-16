Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 16 March, 2022, 2:21 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Russia limits exports of grains to ex-Soviet republics

Published : Wednesday, 16 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 14

MOSCOW, March 15: Russia has introduced restrictions on the export of grains, of which it is a major supplier, to four former Soviet countries to secure domestic supplies and avoid a spike in prices.
"Russia is introducing a temporary ban on the exportation of grains to the countries of the Eurasian Economic Union," the government's press service said in a statement late on Monday.
The EEU is a Moscow-led trade club of ex-Soviet republics, which includes Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Russia.
The Russian government also said it would stop exports of "white and raw cane sugar to third countries".
The restrictions on grains exports expire on June 30 and those on sugar on August 31, said the government, adding that the decision was taken "to protect the domestic food market given the situation of external restrictions".
Western nations have imposed a panoply of sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine that make it difficult to import goods into the country.
The government's decision provides for certain exceptions, including for humanitarian shipments, following approval by the agricultural ministry.
The Russian restrictions on grains exports include wheat, silage, rye, barley and corn.Both Russia and Ukraine are major wheat exporters and the conflict has already sent waves through global commodities markets and seen prices for grain climb precipitously.
The International Monetary Fund warned on Monday that the conflict could imperil global food security.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres also warned Monday that the world must act to prevent a "hurricane of hunger and a meltdown of the global food system."    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Dhaka Bank inaugurates Mujib Corner
Banking Event
GIB opens four Sub-branches
Paracetamol shortage gives headache to Pakistan
Russia limits exports of grains to ex-Soviet republics
Ukraine launches website for cryptocurrency donations
Tax evasion by Dhaka Regency Hotel unearthed
India’s auto-parts maker to set up unit in BD


Latest News
US-Bangladesh ties demonstrate strong partnership: US new envoy
Ukraine-Russia conflict talks resume
Fox News cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski killed in Ukraine
Russian TV protester on trial, faces 10 days in prison: court
Mobile users can carry forward unused internet data
18 lakh metric tonnes of food grains in stocks: PM
Unidentified man's body recovered in Dhaka
Man killed in Bogura road accident
25 injured in Cumilla road accident
DCAB celebrates International Women's Day amid calls for gender equality
Most Read News
No progress in sending migrants to Malaysia
Schools, colleges start in-person classes in full swing
Take action against syndicates of essential commodities: HC
Loud explosions heard in centre Kyiv
Asian shares mostly lower as crude slides to $100 per barrel
Valentina Tereshkova’s 85th birth anniv celebrated
Bangladesh sees zero-COVID deaths after 96 days
Man City drop points at Palace to open door for Liverpool
Indian court upholds ban on hijab in class
Qatar to keep supplying LNG to BD: Envoy assures Shahriar
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft