Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 16 March, 2022, 2:21 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Thai firm takes over Myanmar gas field as Total exits

Published : Wednesday, 16 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 7

BANGKOK, March 15: Thai energy company PTTEP has said it will take over the running of Myanmar's vital Yadana gas field following the withdrawal of global giants Chevron and TotalEnergies in January.
The American and French firms said they would pull out of Myanmar following growing international pressure from human rights groups to cut financial ties with the junta after last year's military coup.
The Yadana gas field in the Andaman Sea provides electricity to Myanmar and Thailand, one of a number of gas projects that Human Rights Watch says make up Naypyidaw's single largest source of foreign currency revenue, generating more than $1 billion annually.
"After the decision of TotalEnergies to withdraw from Yadana project, PTTEP has thoroughly considered to take a step as the successor operator in order to ensure the no interruption of natural gas supply," PTT Exploration and Production Public Company (PTTEP) said in a statement Monday.
PTTEP -- a unit of Thailand's majority state-owned energy firm PTT -- will take control of operations from July 20, saying the "continuity in gas production and preventing disruption to energy demand" was of utmost importance.
The field accounts for roughly 50 percent of Myanmar's gas demand, PTTEP said, and around 11 percent of Thailand's.
In recent weeks, Myanmar has been hit by a series of power outages -- forcing people in commercial capital Yangon to queue for water -- with the junta blaming rising gas prices and attacks by anti-coup fighters on infrastructure.
The junta has interests in large swathes of the country's economy, including oil and gas.
Other international firms -- including British American Tobacco and French renewable energy firm Voltalia --  have also pulled back from Myanmar since February's coup last year.
More than 1,600 people have died in the subsequent military crackdown and 11,000 have been arrested, according to a local monitoring group.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Dhaka Bank inaugurates Mujib Corner
Banking Event
GIB opens four Sub-branches
Paracetamol shortage gives headache to Pakistan
Russia limits exports of grains to ex-Soviet republics
Ukraine launches website for cryptocurrency donations
Tax evasion by Dhaka Regency Hotel unearthed
India’s auto-parts maker to set up unit in BD


Latest News
US-Bangladesh ties demonstrate strong partnership: US new envoy
Ukraine-Russia conflict talks resume
Fox News cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski killed in Ukraine
Russian TV protester on trial, faces 10 days in prison: court
Mobile users can carry forward unused internet data
18 lakh metric tonnes of food grains in stocks: PM
Unidentified man's body recovered in Dhaka
Man killed in Bogura road accident
25 injured in Cumilla road accident
DCAB celebrates International Women's Day amid calls for gender equality
Most Read News
No progress in sending migrants to Malaysia
Schools, colleges start in-person classes in full swing
Take action against syndicates of essential commodities: HC
Loud explosions heard in centre Kyiv
Asian shares mostly lower as crude slides to $100 per barrel
Valentina Tereshkova’s 85th birth anniv celebrated
Bangladesh sees zero-COVID deaths after 96 days
Man City drop points at Palace to open door for Liverpool
Indian court upholds ban on hijab in class
Qatar to keep supplying LNG to BD: Envoy assures Shahriar
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft