Wednesday, 16 March, 2022
Latest update from smartphone brand vivo

Published : Wednesday, 16 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

vivo constantly shares updates on its product launches and technological innovation, the brand has been simultaneously working a lot of things on the corporate side for raising up brand fame.
The brand is stands for its extraordinary quality, technological innovation, Service and pricing. However, vivo Bangladesh has also been touching the sky on its corporate image by virtue of its creative ideas, customer support among others, says the latest update.
In the corporate market vivo has an auto pulling demand and placed a very positive impression on client mind by its quality, service and also pricing. Here's a look at what the brand has achieved in recent times.
vivo is a well- established brand on a global forum. In South Asia, Bangladesh is an extremely important market for vivo because of the country's digitalization government step need smart phone devices.
Therefore, vivo has been continuously launching products suited to different audiences, depending upon their requirements. vivo has different category product on market on different price segment in very competitive price. For the corporate client partner vivo has the priority service facility, which is directly provided by vivo HQ corporate department.
In order to make smartphone services more accessible to users, vivo now has 26 service centers, the highest in Bangladesh. There have priority service facilities aimed at strengthening consumer connect all across the country, with 24x7 customer support. vivo has Doorstep Delivery option to minimize customer risk in the COVID-19 pandemic situation. Not only this, vivo has a very expertise corporate team to arrange special support for corporate client partner and treat as priority.
vivo is a firm believer in customer-centricity. Corporate clients purchase products for TP, CP, Corporate gift and internal employee uses purposes. vivo has partnered with top rated MNC, Telecom, Pharmaceuticals, NGO, FMCG, Group of company, and Government project. vivo's Corporate department are committed to fulfill Corporate Clients demands; like budget manage, product bundling with gift item, or product bundling with telecom operator Sim company, and much and more way. vivo is providing delivery support to any location point of Bangladesh free of cost as per partner requirement.


