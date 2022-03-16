Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 16 March, 2022, 2:21 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Bank Asia launches dev platform for women entrepreneurs

Published : Wednesday, 16 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 6
Business Desk

Bank Asia launches dev platform for women entrepreneurs

Bank Asia launches dev platform for women entrepreneurs

Bank Asia launched 'Neelima', a platform for development of women entrepreneurs, on the occasion of International Women's Day 2022 on 8 March last at the bank's corporate office.
The event was graced by the presence of Zakia Rouf Chowdhury, Executive Vice Chairperson of Rangs Group as Chief Guest, Ms. Tania Nusrat Zaman, Director of Bank Asia Ltd, and Ms. Shamim Ara Khanom, Managing Director of Voice Breeze Bangladesh Ltd., as Special Guests, says a press release.
'Neelima' is a platform under which training, advice and credit facilities will be provided to women entrepreneurs. Credit facilities under 'Neelima' include working capital and long-term loans for business expansion at a minimal cost. The borrowers under 'Neelima'will also receive incentives for successful repayment of credit facilities. Women entrepreneur scan avail the services of 'Neelima' through 129 Bank Asia branches and the bank's expanded network of more than 5,000 agent points all over Bangladesh.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Dhaka Bank inaugurates Mujib Corner
Banking Event
GIB opens four Sub-branches
Paracetamol shortage gives headache to Pakistan
Russia limits exports of grains to ex-Soviet republics
Ukraine launches website for cryptocurrency donations
Tax evasion by Dhaka Regency Hotel unearthed
India’s auto-parts maker to set up unit in BD


Latest News
US-Bangladesh ties demonstrate strong partnership: US new envoy
Ukraine-Russia conflict talks resume
Fox News cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski killed in Ukraine
Russian TV protester on trial, faces 10 days in prison: court
Mobile users can carry forward unused internet data
18 lakh metric tonnes of food grains in stocks: PM
Unidentified man's body recovered in Dhaka
Man killed in Bogura road accident
25 injured in Cumilla road accident
DCAB celebrates International Women's Day amid calls for gender equality
Most Read News
No progress in sending migrants to Malaysia
Schools, colleges start in-person classes in full swing
Take action against syndicates of essential commodities: HC
Loud explosions heard in centre Kyiv
Asian shares mostly lower as crude slides to $100 per barrel
Valentina Tereshkova’s 85th birth anniv celebrated
Bangladesh sees zero-COVID deaths after 96 days
Man City drop points at Palace to open door for Liverpool
Indian court upholds ban on hijab in class
Qatar to keep supplying LNG to BD: Envoy assures Shahriar
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft