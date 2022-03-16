

DSE, IFC, UN for bringing more women in leadership

While emphasizing women's role in shaping a more equal future, the annual event highlights how greater participation of women in the economy can spur sustainable and inclusive growth.

The commemoration event came as new figures showed there was an increase in the percentage of women who are independent directors on listed companies from five percent in 2020 to six percent, despite the impact of COVID-19, which has disproportionately affected women.

A 2020 IFC-DSE study showed at the time around 18 percent of listed company board directors were women, that has remained the same. In terms of women on boards of listed companies, Bangladesh still tops the South Asia region, said a press release on Monday.

Speaking at the event, Nathalie Chuard, the Ambassador of Switzerland to Bangladesh said, "As a committed and longstanding bilateral partner, Switzerland gives particular importance to gender equality and social inclusion in all of its engagements in Bangladesh."

Tarique Amin Bhuiyan, Managing Director, DSE, Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) said the Dhaka Stock Exchange remained fully committed to closing the gender gap and promoting women's role in leadership, particularly in listed companies. Meanwhile in a new joint report on, "How Exchanges Can Advance Gender Equality: Updated Guidance and Best Practice," the UN Sustainable Stock Exchanges (SSE) initiative and IFC identify three broad areas where exchanges can play a role in advancing gender equality.

These include the promotion of gender-focused and/or gender-aware products and services, strengthening of market performance on gender equality and leading by example.

"Investing in women's economic empowerment is both the right thing to do and the smart thing to do as it sets a direct path towards gender equality, poverty eradication and inclusive economic growth," said Gitanjali Singh, Head of Office, a.i. UN Women Bangladesh.

The report offers guidance on implementing gender-responsive action plans, such as supporting the listing of gender-focused financial instruments, addressing barriers to gender equality on boards and senior management, promoting increased transparency on gender performance through expanded environmental, social, and governance (ESG) disclosure, and setting gender targets for listed companies.

"IFC has long been engaged in efforts at the capital markets level to support women as economic actors," said Martin Holtmann, IFC Country Manager for Bangladesh, Bhutan and Nepal.

Earlier in March, IFC and the Swiss State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) also announced a new program that included Bangladesh to spur private sector investment in developing countries by leveraging sound environmental and social and governance (ESG) practices.

The Women's Day event included a panel discussion on the business case for gender diversity on boards. Participants included Zareen Mahmud Hosein, Partner Snehasish Mahmud & Co., Melita Mehjabeen, associate professor, IBA, University of Dhaka and Shamarukh Fakhruddin, Director, Urmi Group.

The discussion was moderated by Shahamin Zaman, Executive Director, Global Compact Network Bangladesh (GCNB) and Md. Eunusur Rahman, Chairman, Dhaka Stock Exchange Limited provided closing remarks.

The global partnership with Sustainable Stock Exchange, IFC, UN Women, UN Global Compact, began in 2015 to Ring the Bell for Gender Equality and this year more than 120 stock exchanges have been taking part in events around the world to raise awareness for gender equality. -BSS















Celebrating International Women's Day, IFC has partnered with the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), UN Women, and United Nations Global Compact for the seventh consecutive year to 'Ring the Bell for Gender Equality.'While emphasizing women's role in shaping a more equal future, the annual event highlights how greater participation of women in the economy can spur sustainable and inclusive growth.The commemoration event came as new figures showed there was an increase in the percentage of women who are independent directors on listed companies from five percent in 2020 to six percent, despite the impact of COVID-19, which has disproportionately affected women.A 2020 IFC-DSE study showed at the time around 18 percent of listed company board directors were women, that has remained the same. In terms of women on boards of listed companies, Bangladesh still tops the South Asia region, said a press release on Monday.Speaking at the event, Nathalie Chuard, the Ambassador of Switzerland to Bangladesh said, "As a committed and longstanding bilateral partner, Switzerland gives particular importance to gender equality and social inclusion in all of its engagements in Bangladesh."Tarique Amin Bhuiyan, Managing Director, DSE, Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) said the Dhaka Stock Exchange remained fully committed to closing the gender gap and promoting women's role in leadership, particularly in listed companies. Meanwhile in a new joint report on, "How Exchanges Can Advance Gender Equality: Updated Guidance and Best Practice," the UN Sustainable Stock Exchanges (SSE) initiative and IFC identify three broad areas where exchanges can play a role in advancing gender equality.These include the promotion of gender-focused and/or gender-aware products and services, strengthening of market performance on gender equality and leading by example."Investing in women's economic empowerment is both the right thing to do and the smart thing to do as it sets a direct path towards gender equality, poverty eradication and inclusive economic growth," said Gitanjali Singh, Head of Office, a.i. UN Women Bangladesh.The report offers guidance on implementing gender-responsive action plans, such as supporting the listing of gender-focused financial instruments, addressing barriers to gender equality on boards and senior management, promoting increased transparency on gender performance through expanded environmental, social, and governance (ESG) disclosure, and setting gender targets for listed companies."IFC has long been engaged in efforts at the capital markets level to support women as economic actors," said Martin Holtmann, IFC Country Manager for Bangladesh, Bhutan and Nepal.Earlier in March, IFC and the Swiss State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) also announced a new program that included Bangladesh to spur private sector investment in developing countries by leveraging sound environmental and social and governance (ESG) practices.The Women's Day event included a panel discussion on the business case for gender diversity on boards. Participants included Zareen Mahmud Hosein, Partner Snehasish Mahmud & Co., Melita Mehjabeen, associate professor, IBA, University of Dhaka and Shamarukh Fakhruddin, Director, Urmi Group.The discussion was moderated by Shahamin Zaman, Executive Director, Global Compact Network Bangladesh (GCNB) and Md. Eunusur Rahman, Chairman, Dhaka Stock Exchange Limited provided closing remarks.The global partnership with Sustainable Stock Exchange, IFC, UN Women, UN Global Compact, began in 2015 to Ring the Bell for Gender Equality and this year more than 120 stock exchanges have been taking part in events around the world to raise awareness for gender equality. -BSS