Attractive offers on realme smartphones at Daraz  

realme has come up with a campaign styled as 'Mobile Marching on' to give an opportunity to smartphone aficionados to buy phones at lucrative price point.

Youth-favorite brand realme never falls short of surprises for its user and fans as this smartphone brand pampers their fans from time to time, says a press release.

There has been a special offers for the customers from March 13 to end on on Saturday March 19. During the period customers can avail the realme smartphones from Daraz at up to 8% off. Moreover, a special flash sale was held on Tuesday and another will be held today (Wednesday) giving opportunity to customers to buy realme phones at up to 10% off using vouchers from Daraz.

During the special flash sales realme users can purchase realme C21Y (3/32GB) at Tk 10,451, realme C25Y (4/64GB) at Tk 12,496, realme C25S (4/128GB) at Tk 14,425. The phones for their GT series and number series can be purchased at special offers as well - realme GT Master Edition White (8/128GB) at Tk 31,012, realme 8 5G (8/128GB) at Tk 20,843, realme GT NEO 2 at Tk 36,198, realme 8 (8/128GB) at Tk 20,620 and the recently launched 9i will be availbe at Tk 15,841.

Meanwhile, the buyers can enjoy up to 12-month EMI facility to buy realme phones and will get official warranty upon purchasing any of the selected phones.

realme is developing a diverse portfolio of 5G products with an aim to offer 100 million 5G phones in the next three years to the young users. Besides affordable 5G phones, realme will also bring more AIoT products to young consumers as realme has entered AIoT 2.0 development phase with its advanced '1+5+T' strategy.













