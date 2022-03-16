Video
Marico launches Arabian perfumed hair oil Nihar Lovely

Published : Wednesday, 16 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 67
Business Desk

Marico Bangladesh Limited has recently launched its new Arabian perfumed hair oil Nihar Lovely at only Taka 55. Made with coconut oil and castor oil, Nihar Lovely nourishes hair to keep it lovely.
The famed celebrity and actress Tanjin Tisha has been announced as the Brand Ambassador of Nihar Lovely, and starred in the product's launch campaign, says a press release.
Infused with an Arabian Perfume that keeps hair fragrant all day long, Nihar Lovely Hair Oil is non-sticky and is enriched with the nourishment of coconut oil and castor oil that controls hair fall and makes hair strong. The face of Nihar Lovely, Tanjin Tisha, recommends it for its enchanting Arabian perfume.
Nihar Lovely Hair Oil is now available at your nearest retail outlets, cosmetics outlets, leading e-commerce platforms, and super shops all across Bangladesh. Available in three attractive pack sizes (75ml, 150ml, and 300ml), the new Nihar Lovely Hair Oil costs Tk 55, Tk 100, and Tk 180 respectively.
Speaking about her appointment as the brand ambassador, actor Tanjin Tisha said, "I am absolutely delighted and honored to be associated with Nihar Naturals as it is the number 1 hair oil in the region. With its abundant hair benefits, competitive price and enchanting Arabian fragrance, I believe Nihar Lovely will fast become a top choice for consumers all over Bangladesh."
Regarding the product, Allen Ebenezer Eric, Marketing Director of Marico Bangladesh Limited said, "Over the last 2 decades, Marico Bangladesh , has become a trusted household name due to our strong consumer base and brand development. We are focused on expanding our hair nourishment portfolio through innovations that solve the consumers' unmet needs. With Nihar Lovely, we are introducing a hair oil with Arabian inspired perfume which also promises nourishment benefits from coconut and castor oil."


