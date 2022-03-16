Business Events

Video
Wednesday, 16 March, 2022
Published : Wednesday, 16 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM

Islamic Finance and Investment Limited (IFIL) Board of Directors Chairman S. M. Bakhtiar Alam presiding over the 303rd meeting of the Board at its Head Office at Tejgaon on Tuesday, attended among others by Vice Chairmen of the Board Abul Quasem Haider and Shibbir Mahmud, Hossain Mahmud, Mr. Mostanser Billa, Kazi Mahbuba Akhter, Afzalur Rahman, Independent Director Md. Jahidur Rahman and A K M Shahidul Haque and IFIL Managing Director (Current Charge) Maruf Mansur were present at the meeting.



Northern Islami Insurance Ltd Chairman S.M Ayub Ali Chowdhury along with Directors Al-haj Abdus Samad, Alhaj Nasir Uddin, CEO Chowdhury Golam Faruque, DMD and CFO Sujit Kumar Dey, Senior Executives of Head Office and Branch In-charges of the Company attend at the company's Annual Business Conference-2022 held at Board room, Head Office, Dhaka recently. Branch Managers were advised to enhance business through better customer services to uplift company's image and growth.


