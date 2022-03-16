Robishop offers discounts on Independence golden jubilee

To celebrate 51 years of Independence, country's premier e-commerce platform robishop.com.bd has launched the biggest flash sale campaign of the year.

The platform is offering up to 51% discounts on all categories of products starting form smartphone, smart watch, headphone, earphone, speaker, backpacks and personal grooming accessories, says a press release.

Customers can order their preferred products by visiting robishop.com.bd (https://robishop.com.bd/i/shadhinota-campaign-2022). In addition with the discounts, customers can enjoy 10% cashback (maximum 100 taka in one transaction) on bKash payment on any purchase up to two transactions. A customer can avail 300 taka sign up discount for opening a new account into robishop. The campaign will run till 31st March.















