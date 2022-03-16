Video
Wednesday, 16 March, 2022
Business

‘Whitening black money sends wrong signal’

Published : Wednesday, 16 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 61
Shamsul Huda

The budget for the upcoming financial 2022-2023 is about three months away but its preparation has already begun. National Board of Revenue (NBR) has been holding meetings with different stakeholders to get recommendations, demands and proposals.
Many in the meetings are proposing for continuing the scopes for whitening black money into economy in the new national budget that was given in the last two budgets.
On the other hand country's noted economists and trade leaders are opposing to this process for whitening untaxed money. They talked to the Daily Observer in this regard in the past two days.
Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD) former executive director Professor Mustafizur Rahman said, year after year the opportunity of whitening black money is being given in the national budget. He said this scope is giving wrong signal to the economy. It is encouraging an environment of hiding income source and of not paying tax to the government.
"We told earlier in moral point of view, economic point of view and in political point of view this scope is not acceptable".
The CPD's distinguished fellow said no study on it has been done so far to say how much it helps in mobilizing revenue and how much revenue the government collects from this opportunity.
"I think with this the governments will not so much benefit and it does not bring positive result in the economy." It carries a wrong signal to the society and it should not continue, Mr Rahman said.
A former caretaker government advisor AB Mirza Azizul Islam said the opportunity of investing black money has not produced any fruit in the past. By using this opportunity many people invest in stock market and the index rises.
Its just temporary and after few days, there is ultimately no gain. Through this laundering opportunity the government gives legitimacy of illegal income.
This step must end. There is no need to give the opportunity to whiten black money. This has irked the common people. Honest taxpayers are discouraged from paying their taxes.
American Chamber of Commerce Bangladesh (AmCham) President Syed Ershad Ahmed said black money can't be of any help to the society. To reduce corruption from the society the government should not continue this facility year after year.
He said whitening black money discourages the genuine tax payers thus tax authority face challenge to expand tax network and government losses revenue. It encourages corruption and create imbalance in the society.
The AmCham president said all revenue collection should be automated to increase government collections and it is needed to simplify the VAT calculation and collection process.
Source of black money is corruption in different manner that it could be bribe, black marketing, gambling or tax digging. Therefore to reduce corruption from the society the government should not allow this facility anymore.
It is known that scope of whitening of black money has been given to for several times to those who hold them. Under this scope one can invest his untaxed money in the stock market.
In the current 2021-22 financial year, there is an opportunity to invest black money giving 5 per cent tax to the government. The most opportunities were given in the fiscal year 2020-21. At that time opportunity was given to invest black money freely in the stock market. It is learnt that in the upcoming budget some companies have sought the opportunity again to invest black money in the capital market with paying 5 per cent tax for the next 2022-23 financial year.
According to sources an amount of Tk300 billion have been whitened since independence of the country and the government has received only Tk30 billion from this sector. There is no exact information about the amount of black money in the bank.
However, according to various survey and research reports, the amount of black money is 46 to 51 per cent of the current GDP. Apart from evading tax the other sources of black money corruption, bribery, black market, smuggling, drugs or criminal activities.


