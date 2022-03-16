AIBL invests Tk 500cr in Unique Hotel and Resorts



AIBL Managing Director and CEO Farman R Chowdhury and Unique Hotel and Resorts Ltd. Managing Director Mohd. Noor Ali, flanked by their company colleagues sign an investment deal on behalf of their respective organizations at Sheraton Dhaka on Tuesday.

AIBL Managing Director and CEO Farman R Chowdhury and Unique Hotel and Resorts Ltd. Managing Director Mohd. Noor Ali signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations. The event took place at Sheraton Dhaka on Tuesday, says a press release.

AIBL Chairman Alhajj Salim Rahman, Vice Chairman Alhajj Abu Naser Md. Yeahea, Directors Alhajj Abdus Samad Labu, Alhajj Mohammad Abdus Salam, Badiur Rahman, Alhajj Mahbubul Alam, Hafez Alhajj Md. Enayet Ullah, Alhajj Ahamedul Hoque, Alhajj Niaz Ahmed, Alhajj Mohammad Emadur Rahman, Alhajj Liakat Ali Chowdhury, Alhajj Md. Anowar Hossain, Alhajj Md. Harun-Ar-Rashid Khan, Alhajj Md. Rafiqul Islam, Alhajj Md. Amir Uddin PPM and Senior Executives of the Bank were present in the signing ceremony.

Adviser of Unique Group Dr. Khondaker Showkat Hossain, Directors of Unique Hotels and Resorts Ltd. Gazi Md. Shakhawat Hossain, Mohammad Golam Sarwar, CEO Trust Syed Sanowarul Hoque, Director Regulatory Affairs and Company Secretary Md. Sharif Hasan FCS, Director Corporate Finance Riad Hossain and Senior Executive Vice President of AIBL Motijheel Branch S M Kowsar were also present on the occasion.







