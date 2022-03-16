Stocks rebound on both bourses

After witnessing a downward trend in the session, stocks rebounded in the Dhaka and Chittagong stock exchanges as investors remained active on sector-wise issues.

After day-long volatility, DSEX, the key index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), went up by 1.54 points or 0.02 per cent to settle at 6,765, after losing 1.80 points in the previous day. The DSE Shariah Index (DSES) also posted a 3.94 points gain to close at 1456. However, the DSE 30 Index,comprising blue chips, shed 1.51 points to finish at 2,458.

Turnover, a crucial indicator of the market, crossed Tk 10 billion-mark again and the total turnover amounted to Tk 10.65 billion, which was 8.0 per cent higher than the previous day's tally of Tk 9.86 billion.

Losers took a modest lead over the gainers, as out of 379 issues traded, 199 declined, 151 advanced and 29 issues remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.

The Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) also edged higher with the CSE All Share Price Index - CASPI -gaining 50 points to settle at 19,825 and the Selective Categories Index - CSCX rising 29 points to close at 11,893. -BSS















