Wednesday, 16 March, 2022, 2:19 AM
Home Business

BEPZA, StanChart to attract more investment for EPZs

Published : Wednesday, 16 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 93
Business Desk

BEPZA Member (Investment Promotion) Ali Reza Mazid and StanChart Managing Director and Client Coverage, Corporate Commercial and Institutional Banking Head Enamul Huque display the documents after signing a MoU on behalf of their respective organizations in the presence of BEPZA Executive Chairman Major General Abul Kalam Mohammad Ziaur Rahman and StanChart Chief Executive Officer Naser Ezaz Bijoy (both standing behind) along with other officials at BEPZA Complex, Dhaka on Tuesday.

BEPZA Member (Investment Promotion) Ali Reza Mazid and StanChart Managing Director and Client Coverage, Corporate Commercial and Institutional Banking Head Enamul Huque display the documents after signing a MoU on behalf of their respective organizations in the presence of BEPZA Executive Chairman Major General Abul Kalam Mohammad Ziaur Rahman and StanChart Chief Executive Officer Naser Ezaz Bijoy (both standing behind) along with other officials at BEPZA Complex, Dhaka on Tuesday.

Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority (BEPZA) and Standard Chartered Bank (StanChart) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at BEPZA Complex, Dhaka on Tuesday in order to enhance mutual cooperation for attracting more investment in EPZs.
By signing this MoU, SCB will support BEPZA to organize various trade and investment related conferences, seminars, roundtable meetings and exhibitions in home and abroad, says a press release.
BEPZA Member (Investment Promotion)  Ali Reza Mazid and StanChart Managing Director and Client Coverage, Corporate Commercial and Institutional Banking Head Enamul Huque signed the MoU on behalf of their respective organizations in this regards. BEPZA Executive Chairman Major General Abul Kalam Mohammad Ziaur Rahman and StanChart Chief Executive Officer Naser Ezaz Bijoy witnessed the signing ceremony.
Mentioning the MoU of starting a new steps, the Executive Chairman of BEPZA Major General Abul Kalam Mohammad Ziaur Rahman said if we work jointly definitely the efforts will be much more effective for both of us in exploring new investors as well as building positive image of country's business environment. He said, "Our strength is our 40 years of experience. We have expertise to facilitate new investment comparatively to other organizations." He hoped that this partnership will be helpful for BEPZA in organizing investment promotion programme by using StandChart's unique global network.
Naser Ezaz Bijoy said, BEPZA has been a game changer in export sector over the periods of time. He said "Through partnership with this iconic organization, we are committed to work towards driving significant improvement in economic competitiveness and business environment."
BEPZA Member (Engineering) Mohammad Faruque Alam, Member (Finance) Nafisa Banu, Executive Director (Administration) Md. Zakir Hossain Chowdhury, Executive Director (Public Relations) Nazma Binte Alamgir, Executive Director (Investment Promotion) Md. Tanvir Hossain, Executive Director (Enterprise Services) Md. Khorshid Alam, Executive Director (Maintenance) Ruhul Amin, Executive Director (Security) Lt Col ASM Quamruzzaman along with high officials of StanChart and BEPZA were present during this time.


