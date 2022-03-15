Hadisur's body arrives



Family members of Hadisur (inset), third engineer of a Bangladeshi ship 'MV Banglar Samriddhi' killed in a missile attack at a Ukraine port on March 3, burst into tears as his body arrived at the Shahjalal International Airport in the city on Monday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

A Turkish Airlines plane

flight carrying his body landed at Dhaka Shahjalal International Airport around 12:50pm on Monday

Hadisur's uncle Jasim Hawladar said, "We have decided that we will bury him next to the graves of his grandparents."

Hadisur Rahman, the ship's third engineer, was killed in a rocket attack on March 2. The body of Hadisur and the 28 other stranded sailors were later rescued in collaboration with an international voluntary organization. On March 5, 28 sailors went to Moldova from a bunker (shelter house) adjacent to the Ukrainian port of Olvia. They crossed the Ukraine border on Sunday afternoon and reached Romania via Moldova.

On March 9, a flight of Turkish Air carrying 28 sailors landed in Dhaka.













The body of Mohammad Hadisur Rahman, the third engineer of MV Banglar Samriddhi, who was killed in a rocket attack on the port of Olvia in Ukraine, reached Dhaka on Monday afternoon. According to the family, Hadisur will be buried on Tuesday.A Turkish Airlines planeflight carrying his body landed at Dhaka Shahjalal International Airport around 12:50pm on MondayHadisur's uncle Jasim Hawladar said, "We have decided that we will bury him next to the graves of his grandparents."Hadisur Rahman, the ship's third engineer, was killed in a rocket attack on March 2. The body of Hadisur and the 28 other stranded sailors were later rescued in collaboration with an international voluntary organization. On March 5, 28 sailors went to Moldova from a bunker (shelter house) adjacent to the Ukrainian port of Olvia. They crossed the Ukraine border on Sunday afternoon and reached Romania via Moldova.On March 9, a flight of Turkish Air carrying 28 sailors landed in Dhaka.