Ukraine leader raises breakthrough hopes at 'difficult' talks

KYIV, Mar 14: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Monday that ongoing talks to halt two weeks of fighting with Russia were progressing with difficulty, but raised hopes a breakthrough could be announced later in the day.

The Ukrainian leader confirmed that "difficult negotiations" were underway with the Russian side, aimed at finding a diplomatic solution to Moscow's invasion of his pro-Western country.

"A video meeting between the delegations has already started today. It continues," Zelensky said in a video statement Monday.

"Everyone is waiting for news. We will definitely report in the evening."

A fourth round of talks between Moscow and Kyiv began earlier Monday, a senior Ukrainian negotiator said, amid mutual claims of shelling and civilian deaths.

Kyiv's lead negotiator and presidential aide Mykhailo Podolyak posted a picture on Twitter of video-conference talks with

Russian officials and described the negotiations as "hard", saying that the two sides were outlining their "specific positions".

Both sides indicated over the weekend that they were making headway.

Russia's negotiators hailed "significant progress" while Podolyak said Moscow's delegation had stopped issuing "ultimatums" and instead "carefully listens to our positions".

As the fourth round of talks to end more than two weeks of fighting began, Russian-backed separatists said fragments from a shot-down Ukrainian Tochka missile landed in the centre of Donetsk, killing 17 civilians, including children.

Ukraine said it would demand "peace, an immediate ceasefire and the withdrawal of Russian troops" during the talks.

"Only after this can we talk about regional relations and about political differences," Kyiv's lead negotiator Mikhailo Podolyak said in a video statement posted to Twitter.

A Russian air strike on a residential building in the Ukrainian capital earlier killed at least one person and injured a dozen, the country's emergency service said.

Another person was killed when an Antonov aircraft factory in Kyiv and a nearby residential building were targeted by Russian shelling, city officials said.

Russian troops, which invaded Ukraine on February 24, edged closer to the city and kept up their siege of the southern port city of Mariupol, where officials said nearly 2,200 people have been killed.

The United Nations estimates almost 2.7 million people have fled Ukraine since the invasion, most of them to Poland as neighbouring countries struggle to provide for the arrivals. -AFP









