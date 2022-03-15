Video
Nothing harmful found in sample tests of Napa Syrup: DGDA

Published : Tuesday, 15 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 193
Staff Correspondent

The Directorate General of Drug Administration (DGDA) said that nothing harmful has been found in the samples of three batches of Napa Syrup which after consuming two children died atAshuganj in Brahmanbaria.
The DGDA announced this at a press conference on Monday.
Maj Gen Mohammad Yusuf, Director General of the DGDA, said, "Eight bottles were collected as samples from the shop in Ashuganj where the two children died after taking the medicine. Samples of two more batches were also collected from that shop. But no problem was found there."
However, the DGDA could not test the bottle of syrup that was administered to the two children. But the bottles that were taken as samples for tests showed nothing harmful in it.


