Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 15 March, 2022, 11:33 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Hasina to talk with 14-party leaders today

Published : Tuesday, 15 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 199
Staff Correspondent

Awami League (AL) President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will hold a meeting with the leaders of AL-led 14-party alliance on today (Tuesday) at 11:30am at the Prime Minister's official residence Ganobhaban.
Apart from the leaders of the alliance, some top leaders of AL will also be present at the meeting. However, even if invited, Bangladesh Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (Jasad-Ambia) will not take part in the meeting.
Leaders of the parties have been complaining for a long time that 'Awami League is not giving importance to the partners of the alliance'.
At various times, they
also presented their position in front of media, claiming that the alliance is 'inactive'. The alliance leaders also demanded a meeting with AL president Sheikh Hasina to fix their action plan in the current political situation and the twelfth parliamentary elections. They also demanded a meeting before the formation of the Election Commission.
It is learnt that the meeting is convened considering these circumstances to define the unified programmes of the parties of the alliance.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Cabinet approves law for digital evidence in courts
Hadisur's body arrives
Ukraine leader raises breakthrough hopes at 'difficult' talks
Nothing harmful found in sample tests of Napa Syrup: DGDA
Hasina to talk with 14-party leaders today
No progress in sending migrants to Malaysia
FM Momen hospitalized
Tigresses' maiden WC win downing Pakistan


Latest News
US imposes sanctions against 11 Russian defense officials
Schools, colleges start in-person classes in full swing
Lalon Festival begins in Kushtia Tuesday
Asian shares mostly lower as crude slides to $100 per barrel
'Chhutir Ghonta' director Azizur Rahman passes away
China calls for Russia-EU talks
ICC extends WCSL cut-off date to accommodate BAN's IRE tour
European arms imports rise despite global fall: Watchdog
Japan imposes sanction on Russian billionaire, 16 others
Dhaka Premier League cricket begins Tuesday
Most Read News
Dhaka Premier League cricket begins Tuesday
Bangladesh Women clinch historic WC win against Pakistan
Nipun, Zayed asked to strictly follow stay order
India could buy discount oil from Russia: reports
Russia says it will attack Ukrainian arms factories
Bangladesh reports 239 cases, one death from Covid-19
Top features of vivo V23 series
Parash urges youths to uphold Bangabandhu’s values
Body of unidentified boy recovered in Gazipur
Fresh round of talks to begin shortly
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft