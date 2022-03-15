Hasina to talk with 14-party leaders today

Awami League (AL) President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will hold a meeting with the leaders of AL-led 14-party alliance on today (Tuesday) at 11:30am at the Prime Minister's official residence Ganobhaban.

Apart from the leaders of the alliance, some top leaders of AL will also be present at the meeting. However, even if invited, Bangladesh Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (Jasad-Ambia) will not take part in the meeting.

Leaders of the parties have been complaining for a long time that 'Awami League is not giving importance to the partners of the alliance'.

At various times, they

also presented their position in front of media, claiming that the alliance is 'inactive'. The alliance leaders also demanded a meeting with AL president Sheikh Hasina to fix their action plan in the current political situation and the twelfth parliamentary elections. They also demanded a meeting before the formation of the Election Commission.

It is learnt that the meeting is convened considering these circumstances to define the unified programmes of the parties of the alliance.










