Tigresses' maiden WC win downing Pakistan



Bangladesh players celebrating a wicket of Pakistan during the 2022 Women's Cricket World Cup match between Pakistan and Bangladesh at Seddon Park in Hamilton on March 14, 2022. Photo: ICC

The history thereby, repeated as Bangladesh men's cricket team also defeated Pakistan in their first ever World Cup in 1999.

However, winning the toss at the Seddon Park in Hamilton, New Zealand, Pakistan invited Bangladesh to bat first and the Tigresses posted 234 runs on the board for seven wickets, which is the highest total for the team in the event.

Opener Shamima Sultana was the first batter to return to the dugout scoring 17 runs. Bangladesh were on 37 at that juncture of the game. Another opener Sharmin Akhter missed a fifty by six runs facing 55 balls. The stalwart swung her bat for six rope kissing shots.

The girl in form, Fargana Hoque Pinky once again showed her confidence spectrum on course of 71 off 115. She put Pakistan bowlers to sword sending balls to the fence five times. Skipper Nigar Sultana Jyoti was also right on the money though she had fallen four shorts of a half century. She hit only a boundary but scored at brisk pace as she was outstanding in running between the wickets. Jyoti faced 64 balls.

None of the later wiffers had a mentionable contribution. Former captain Rumana Ahmed chipped in with 16 off 13, Ritu Moni gathered 11 off 13, Fahima

Khatun departed for not while Salma Khatun and Nahida Akhter were batting on 11 and two runs respectively till the last ball.

Nashra Sandhu was the top Pakistan wicket taker, who jagged three for 41 while Fatima Sana, Nida Dar and Omaima Sohail shared one wicket apiece.

Needing 235, Pakistan openers geared up their side standing 91 runs' partnership to light the winning hope of Pakistan. Nahida Khan and Sidra Ameen were batting neck and neck till the fall of Nahida's wicket. She was instrumental with 47 off 67. Sidra on the contrary, hit a daddy hundred that failed to rescue Pakistan from the rout. She was imperious on the way to her 104 run's outcry. She faced 140 balls and had hit eight boundaries.

One-down batter and the skipper Bismah Maroof was the next notable Pakistan scorer, who heaped 31 off 48. But after her dismissal, Pakistan line-up caught at straw as three of the middle-order batters Nida, Aliya Riaz and Fatima Sana were wrecked for golden ducks. Sohail (10) and Diana Baig (12) were able to reach double-digit figures among the rest of the batters as Pakistan were able to manage 225 for nine from stipulated 50 overs.

Leggy Fahima Khatun, the destroyer, notched three wickets allowing 38 runs to underpin Bangladesh's victory and adjudged the Player of the Match. Besides, Runama took two while Jahanara Alam and Salma shared one wicket each respectively.

Tigresses nonetheless, will take on West Indies today, India on March 22, Australia on March 25 and England on March 27 in their next respective clashes.







