Astronomical rise in price of rods

The price of rod has been on the rise abnormally after the Russian invasion of Ukraine last month.

The price of per tonne of rod (above 60 grades) has increased by Tk 12,000 to Tk 16,000 over this time.

The rod sold at Tk 70,000 to Tk 75,000 per tonne only a month ago are now selling at Tk 85,000 to Tk 89,000 per tonne.

Manufacturers say rod prices are rising because of the raw material crisis and the Russia-Ukraine war. But retailers, real estate companies and buyers blame a syndicate of manufacturers for the unbridled price hike of rod.

Traders say the rising cost of importing rods from Chittagong and rising prices of raw material billets and scraps of rods in the market is driving up the price of the product.

However, ordinary buyers complain that such price hikes are a deliberate ploy by traders. This will

increase the cost of housing, which will have to be borne by the buyers.

Meanwhile, the rise in rod prices has hit home builders, real estate traders and government contractors involved in various development projects.

However, development work across the country has come to a stop due to abnormal rise in prices of construction materials including rods.

Consumer Association of Bangladesh (CAB) President Golam Rahman said the price of rod is being increased on the pretext of increasing the price of billets in the market. As a result, implementation of development projects will be hampered.

In addition, the pressure will increase on those who are building infrastructure and houses privately. The tenants have to bear the responsibility. So the government should look into the matter of price increase now and take action, he added.

Meanwhile, Engineer Tanvir Haque, former president of Real Estate and Housing Association of Bangladesh (REHAB) said the rise in rod prices would have a direct impact on the housing sector.

As the price of rod increases, so does the cost of building infrastructure.

Besides, "As a trader, I am facing a lot of problems due to the increase in the price of rod. Buyers are not expected to pay more. All in all, I am in great danger. So Rehab must take a step to reduce the price," he added.

Sheikh Masadul Alam Masud, Founder Chairman of Bangladesh Steel Manufacturers Association and Managing Director of Shahriar Steel Mills, said the price of rod has also gone up due to increase in raw material prices.

Raw materials were bought from Chittagong at Tk 73,000 per tonne on Thursday. It will cost another Tk 15,000 to make rods by processing them. At present the production cost per tonne of rod is Tk 88,000.

He said similarly, the prices of raw materials have also gone up at the international market. Scrap was once bought from the international market at US$ 300 per tonne. Now it is sold for $ 640.

"We have already bought scrap from Middle Eastern countries. Now more countries are buying from these countries and the price has gone up by $ 40 to $50 per tonne of scrap," he added.

SM Al Mamun, vice-president of the Bangladesh Ship Breakers and Recyclers Association (BSBR), said prices of old ships have risen sharply in the international market. Old ships used to be bought for $ 350 to $ 400 per tonnes. At present it has increased by $600 to $ 800.

There is also VAT, tax, cutting costs and other expenses on it. Rod prices have risen slightly since the start of the Russia-Ukraine war.

In the meantime, the price of scrap has gone up due to increase in fares of various ships. Last Wednesday, scrap was sold at $ 61,000 per tonne.

According to the manufacturers, in November 2021, a tonne of rod reached a record high Tk 80,000.

Earlier, the rod price rose at a maximum Tk 68,000 per tonne in 2007-08 during the 1/11

In March, a tonne of rod rose to a maximum of Tk 89,000 in the last 15 years.

Abdul Qayyum Chowdhury, president of the Real Estate and Housing Association of Bangladesh (REHAB) Chittagong Region, said the price of rod had gone up drastically.

This is not acceptable in any way. We are worried about this. Many constructions have stopped due to increase in prices of necessary construction materials including rods.

It's not just the housing sector that is having this problem. Problems have also been created in the implementation of development projects of the government. Many are unable to build houses.

Rehab repeatedly demanded the government should keep the rod market stable. "We request the people of the government concerned to take necessary steps in this regard," he added.

















