Tuesday, 15 March, 2022, 11:33 AM
No plan to hike gas, power tariffs: Nasrul

Published : Tuesday, 15 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 185
Special Correspondent

State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid said on Monday that the government has no plan to increase gas or power tariff right at this moment although the price has abnormally increased internationally following the present war situation in Europe.
"Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC) has to
incur a loss of Tk 80 crore per day due to the hike in the price of petroleum in the global market. However, the monthly loss will be Tk 2,500 crore if the situation continues. It is a big question, how far we could afford this huge loss," he said at a press meet at the Forum for Energy Reporters Bangladesh (FERB) at the Biduyt Bhaban.
He said the government is incurring huge losses in the energy and power sector due to the price hike in the global market, still we are trying to keep the situation under control by giving huge subsidies...but for how long we don't know, he added.
 "If this situation continues and any big change comes from the international perspective, then the government will raise the prices," Nasrul said.
North West Power Generation Company Ltd (NWPGCL) and Forum for FERB jointly organized the meet the press programme to mark the formal inauguration of 1,320 MW coal fired Payra Power Plant as it has been the first ultra-super critical power plant and cent percent coverage of electrification across the country through the programme.
Nasrul said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is scheduled to inaugurate the country's first 1,320 ultra-super critical coal-fired power plant at Payra on March 21.
"Bangladesh will reach a milestone through the inauguration of Payra power Plant as it has been the first ultra-super critical power which is environment-friendly," the State Minister said.
Responding to a question, he said though the Payra Power Plant will be inaugurated, it will need to wait until December this year to reach the electricity to Dhaka due to delay in the implementation of the transmission line project.
He noted that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will also announce the cent percent coverage of electrification across the country through the programme.
Mentioning the government's various plans and programme for power sector development, the State Minister said currently the country's 99.85 per cent area and families are getting electricity as the country has been generating 13,000 MW of electricity. Now we could say that we could be able to achieve our target to provide electricity to all in Mujib Barsha.
Power Secretary Habibur Rahman, Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB) Chairman Delwar Hossain, NWPGCL Managing Director Khurshed Alam, FERB Chairman Shamim Jahangir and Executive Director Rishan Nasrullah were present on the occasion.
Replying to a question on surplus electricity, Nasrul said the demand for electricity is rising by 200 MW per day. There is no extra or surplus we will have to experience load shedding in the coming summer.


