

Saudi FM due in city today

visit which starts Today afternoon.

"Military equipment, energy and power, jute and jute products and pharmaceuticals are the major areas to discuss," Foreign Ministry officials said.

The Saudi government says Bangladesh is a "remarkable country" and appreciates Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's leadership, noting that her capacity to make "swift decisions" is keeping the country's economy on track.

Saudi Foreign Minister will meet Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday, according to his programme schedule. Foreign Minister Momen will hold a "tete-a-tete" with his Saudi counterpart at a city hotel on Wednesday morning which will be followed by bilateral "political consultation" between the two countries, officials added.

Bangladesh and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia are looking for stronger political and investment relations as Dhaka is ready to welcome the Saudi Foreign Minister.

Ahead of the visit, Saudi Ambassador to Bangladesh Essa Yussef Essa Al Dulaihan said the "dynamic partnership" and long-standing relations between Bangladesh and Saudi Arabia will further flourish and reach to a new height through this visit.

"The Saudi investors' has expressed their desire to invest "extensively" in Bangladesh. Engineering Dimensions, a Saudi Arabian Enterprise, has confirmed $1.8 billion investment in Bangladeshi," said the envoy.

The ambassador told the media that Saudi ACWA Power has already announced to invest $ 600 million to build a 700 MW power plant and proposed a total $ 3.5 billion investment in Bangladesh.

He said Saudi Red Sea Gateway Terminal wants to invest $ 1.2 billion in Bangladesh, said the envoy.

On Wednesday, the Saudi Foreign Minister and Momen will join the foundation stone laying ceremony of the Arabic Language Institute after the political consultation between the two countries.

Saudi Arabia is mulling establishing a special economic zone and considering scopes to invest in the construction of rail links connecting Dhaka and Payra port, including the development of Cox's Bazar as an international tourist destination.

Momen will host a dinner in honor of the Saudi Foreign Minister at a city hotel the same day. Prime Minister's Private Industry and Investment Adviser Salman F Rahman will host lunch in honor of the Saudi Foreign Minister.

The Saudi Foreign Minister is scheduled to leave Dhaka on Wednesday afternoon wrapping up his visit that might see signing of a number of cooperation documents.

Foreign Minister will see him off at the airport.







Bangladesh and Saudi Arabia are set to sign some "strategic" and "investment" deals during Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal Bin Farhan Al Saud's less than 24-hour Dhakavisit which starts Today afternoon."Military equipment, energy and power, jute and jute products and pharmaceuticals are the major areas to discuss," Foreign Ministry officials said.The Saudi government says Bangladesh is a "remarkable country" and appreciates Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's leadership, noting that her capacity to make "swift decisions" is keeping the country's economy on track.Saudi Foreign Minister will meet Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday, according to his programme schedule. Foreign Minister Momen will hold a "tete-a-tete" with his Saudi counterpart at a city hotel on Wednesday morning which will be followed by bilateral "political consultation" between the two countries, officials added.Bangladesh and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia are looking for stronger political and investment relations as Dhaka is ready to welcome the Saudi Foreign Minister.Ahead of the visit, Saudi Ambassador to Bangladesh Essa Yussef Essa Al Dulaihan said the "dynamic partnership" and long-standing relations between Bangladesh and Saudi Arabia will further flourish and reach to a new height through this visit."The Saudi investors' has expressed their desire to invest "extensively" in Bangladesh. Engineering Dimensions, a Saudi Arabian Enterprise, has confirmed $1.8 billion investment in Bangladeshi," said the envoy.The ambassador told the media that Saudi ACWA Power has already announced to invest $ 600 million to build a 700 MW power plant and proposed a total $ 3.5 billion investment in Bangladesh.He said Saudi Red Sea Gateway Terminal wants to invest $ 1.2 billion in Bangladesh, said the envoy.On Wednesday, the Saudi Foreign Minister and Momen will join the foundation stone laying ceremony of the Arabic Language Institute after the political consultation between the two countries.Saudi Arabia is mulling establishing a special economic zone and considering scopes to invest in the construction of rail links connecting Dhaka and Payra port, including the development of Cox's Bazar as an international tourist destination.Momen will host a dinner in honor of the Saudi Foreign Minister at a city hotel the same day. Prime Minister's Private Industry and Investment Adviser Salman F Rahman will host lunch in honor of the Saudi Foreign Minister.The Saudi Foreign Minister is scheduled to leave Dhaka on Wednesday afternoon wrapping up his visit that might see signing of a number of cooperation documents.Foreign Minister will see him off at the airport.