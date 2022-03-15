Video
Tuesday, 15 March, 2022
Good planning, democracy spur uplift: PM

Published : Tuesday, 15 March, 2022

Good planning, democracy spur uplift: PM

Good planning, democracy spur uplift: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday said Bangladesh achieved the desired development as her government implemented all programmes in a planned manner and democratic environment.
The prime minister said this while exchanging views with editors of world's famous Innovations (Technology, Governance and Globalization) journal noted US Economist Philip Auerswald and Iqbal Z Quadir at her official residence Ganabhaban.
The Innovations Journal is published by the MIT Press that is affiliated with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in Cambridge. Massachusetts
and is one of the largest and most distinguished university presses in the world.
Bangabandhu's grand son Radwan Mujib Siddiq, Prime Minister's Principal Secretary Dr Ahmed Kaikaus, PMO Secretary Tofazzal Hossain Miah and Prime Minister's Speech Writer M Nazrul Islam were present.
A press release of the PMO Press Wing said that the editors of the Innovations journal handed over Volume 12, issue 1-2, titled "Bangladesh at 50" to the prime minister marking the golden jubilee of Bangladesh's independence.
Hasina said Bangabandhu had wanted to see the people of Bangladesh to live in peace, prosperity and happiness.
She said her government has been working tirelessly to fulfill the dream of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
The current volume of Innovations Journal has carried an article written by the prime minister titled "Striving to Realize the Ideals of My Father."
Besides, seven famous writers including Nobel Prize Winner economist Amartya Sen, Professor of Economics of Colonel University koshik Bose and Innvations Journal Editor Iqbal Z Quadir also wrote articles in this issue.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

