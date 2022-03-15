Video
Tuesday, 15 March, 2022
Cabinet asks NBR to fix consumer goods' import duty

Published : Tuesday, 15 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 242
Staff Correspondent

The Cabinet on Monday directed the National Board of Revenue (NBR) to fix a minimum Customs duty on all imported consumer goods. The instruction was given from the Cabinet meeting on Monday.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina chaired the meeting joining virtually from her official residence Ganabhaban while the ministers and senior officials concerned joined from the Secretariat.
While briefing after the Cabinet meeting at Secretariat, Cabinet Secretary Khandaker Anwarul Islam made the remarks.
Following the instruction of the Cabinet, a gazette notification has already been issued by the NBR waiving the import taxes of essential commodities to tackle the market price during the Ramadan.
Earlier on Sunday, Cabinet Secretary Khandaker Anwarul Islam said the NBR would issue a statutory regulatory order (SRO) on Monday to cut different types of taxes,
including value-added tax, on daily essentials.
Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi, at the time, said that a special taskforce will be formed within the next one or two days to check manipulation in essential commodity markets.
"The government would provide essential items - onion, edible oil, lentil, sugar, dates and chickpeas - at subsidised prices to one crore people across the country and 15 lakh in Dhaka City during the month of Ramadan," the Minister added.
On soaring prices of daily essentials, Tipu Munshi said it was true that the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war had a bad impact on commodity imports.
"However, we are trying to check the price hike," he added.


