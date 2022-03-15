Video
Tuesday, 15 March, 2022, 11:32 AM
City News

9 to die for Naogaon triple murder

Published : Tuesday, 15 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM

A Naogaon court has sentenced nine people to death and another to life in prison for the 2014 murders of three men in Naogaon's Badalgachhi Upazila.
Naogaon Additional District and Sessions Judge Mahmudul Islam announced the verdict in the case on Monday, state lawyers said.
According to the case dossier, Ujalpur Village residents Hashem, Ali, Saidul and Aijul had a land feud with their neighbour Shahidul Islam.
On Jun 6, 2014, Hashem, Saidul and Aijul attacked Shahidul Islam's home. Shahidul was killed on the spot and two of his brothers later succumbed to their injuries in hospital.
Shahidul's son, Farhad Hossain, filed a case at Badalgachhi Police Station over the incident. The case verdict was finally announced on Monday.

-bdnews24.com



