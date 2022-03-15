Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 15 March, 2022, 11:32 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

JCD agitates resenting BCL torture of DU students

Demands exemplary punishment

Published : Tuesday, 15 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 195
DU Correspondent

Dhaka University (DU) branch of Bangladesh Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD) on Sunday staged a demonstration condemning repeated torture of students of this university at the residential halls by leaders and activists of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL).
At this time, the leaders demanded exemplary punishment for the perpetrators involved in the torture cases.
They staged the demonstration at the base of Anti-terrorism Raju Memorial Sculpture on the campus after bringing out a protest procession from Madhur Canteen at around 11:00am.
JCD DU branch Convener Rakibul Islam Rakib presided over the programme while central General Secretary Iqbal Hossain Shyamol addressed the programme as chief guest. Around two hundred leaders and activists of central and DU hall units of JCD were present among others in the programme.
Iqbal Hossain said there is no safe environment in the whole country, adding the DU campus is insecured for the students as well.
Resenting BCL torture of students in the name of 'teaching manner' at the guestrooms, he urged everyone to come forward to protest such heinous activities.
BCL activists are repeatedly torturing students mentally and physically at the dormitories and many of victims are leaving the halls over fear of being tortured again, said DU branch Convener Rakibul Islam.
He also criticised the 'university administration's silent role' against the tortures.
He urged the authorities to investigate the torture cases and demanded exemplary punishment against the perpetrators.
After reopening of the residential halls of the university on October 5 last year, more than fifty students were tortured at the residential halls by BCL activists either physically or mentally or the both. Sometimes, the first and second-year students were driven out of the halls overnight.
In addition, only in the Jatir Janak Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Hall, more than twenty students are victims of BCL tortures in the last thirteen days.
BCL sources said the students are being tortured in the hall selectively who are mostly from Mymensingh area as president of the hall, Md Mehedi Hasan, is from Mymensingh.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
9 to die for Naogaon triple murder
JCD agitates resenting BCL torture of DU students
Valentina Tereshkova’s 85th birth anniv celebrated
Seeking views to make forthcoming elections more participatory: CEC
C-19 recovery rate crosses 95.11pc in Ctg
Journo HM Jalal dies
Local locomotive parts soon to save money, create jobs
Dr Sharif new Treasurer of Southern Univ


Latest News
US imposes sanctions against 11 Russian defense officials
Schools, colleges start in-person classes in full swing
Lalon Festival begins in Kushtia Tuesday
Asian shares mostly lower as crude slides to $100 per barrel
'Chhutir Ghonta' director Azizur Rahman passes away
China calls for Russia-EU talks
ICC extends WCSL cut-off date to accommodate BAN's IRE tour
European arms imports rise despite global fall: Watchdog
Japan imposes sanction on Russian billionaire, 16 others
Dhaka Premier League cricket begins Tuesday
Most Read News
Dhaka Premier League cricket begins Tuesday
Bangladesh Women clinch historic WC win against Pakistan
Nipun, Zayed asked to strictly follow stay order
India could buy discount oil from Russia: reports
Russia says it will attack Ukrainian arms factories
Bangladesh reports 239 cases, one death from Covid-19
Top features of vivo V23 series
Parash urges youths to uphold Bangabandhu’s values
Body of unidentified boy recovered in Gazipur
Fresh round of talks to begin shortly
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft