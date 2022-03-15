JCD agitates resenting BCL torture of DU students

Dhaka University (DU) branch of Bangladesh Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD) on Sunday staged a demonstration condemning repeated torture of students of this university at the residential halls by leaders and activists of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL).

At this time, the leaders demanded exemplary punishment for the perpetrators involved in the torture cases.

They staged the demonstration at the base of Anti-terrorism Raju Memorial Sculpture on the campus after bringing out a protest procession from Madhur Canteen at around 11:00am.

JCD DU branch Convener Rakibul Islam Rakib presided over the programme while central General Secretary Iqbal Hossain Shyamol addressed the programme as chief guest. Around two hundred leaders and activists of central and DU hall units of JCD were present among others in the programme.

Iqbal Hossain said there is no safe environment in the whole country, adding the DU campus is insecured for the students as well.

Resenting BCL torture of students in the name of 'teaching manner' at the guestrooms, he urged everyone to come forward to protest such heinous activities.

BCL activists are repeatedly torturing students mentally and physically at the dormitories and many of victims are leaving the halls over fear of being tortured again, said DU branch Convener Rakibul Islam.

He also criticised the 'university administration's silent role' against the tortures.

He urged the authorities to investigate the torture cases and demanded exemplary punishment against the perpetrators.

After reopening of the residential halls of the university on October 5 last year, more than fifty students were tortured at the residential halls by BCL activists either physically or mentally or the both. Sometimes, the first and second-year students were driven out of the halls overnight.

In addition, only in the Jatir Janak Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Hall, more than twenty students are victims of BCL tortures in the last thirteen days.

BCL sources said the students are being tortured in the hall selectively who are mostly from Mymensingh area as president of the hall, Md Mehedi Hasan, is from Mymensingh.





