Tuesday, 15 March, 2022, 11:32 AM
Valentina Tereshkova’s 85th birth anniv celebrated

Published : Tuesday, 15 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM

Russian House in Dhaka has organized a weeklong programme to mark the 85th birth anniversary of Valentina Tereshkova in cooperation with the Serov Academy of Fine Arts.
The programme was designed with a seminar, an exhibition of remarkable documentary photos of V. Tereshkova, as well as painting workshops on space.
Maxim Dobrokhotov, Director of the Russian House in Dhaka spoke in detail about V. Tereskova and her space flight.
Valentina Tereshkova - the first woman-cosmonaut, Hero of the Soviet Union, the woman dozens of awards and medals, the first woman general, "Woman of the Century".
After her famous flight of V. Tereshkova - an active social activist, a lot of time to allocate to the development of international relations of the Soviet Union and foreign countries.
Students of different educational institutions of Dhaka took part in the seminar.
The photo exhibition will remain open to public until March 16.     -UNB


