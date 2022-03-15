Seeking views to make forthcoming elections more participatory: CEC

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) KaziHabibul Awal on Sunday said the commission is seeking the views of all to make the forthcoming elections more participatory.

He also said there were allegations that several elections in the past were not truly participatory.

The Election Commission (EC) sat in a meeting with 13 academics and intellectuals of the country ahead of the upcoming parliamentary elections. The CEC said this is the beginning of the meeting.

Although 30 people were invited, only 13 people attended meeting. Through this, the EC started an election-centric dialogue.

The meeting started at 3:00pm at the Election Building in Agargaon. The meeting was presided by CEC Awal. Other Election Commissioners, Secretary, Additional Secretary and concerned officials were also present there.

The EC will periodically engage in dialogue with representatives of all classes and professions. The EC will then hold meetings with the registered political parties. What should be done by the Election Commission will be discussed.

At the end of the dialogue, the Election Commission will finalize the roadmap for its twelfth parliamentary elections.









