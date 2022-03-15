

Sabuz stars of Bangladesh's crushing victory over Singapore

In the proceeding, defender Sohanur Rahman Sabuz slammed a brilliant hat- trick with three goals. He was well supported by Ashraful Islam, Arshad Hossain, Khorshedur Rahman and Pushkor Khisha Mimo who scored one goal each for Bangladesh in the one-sided affairs, according to a message received here on Monday from Bangladesh Hockey Federation.

Sabuz was named the player of the match for his impressive performance.

Bangladesh are placed in the Pool B and will play their remaining two matches against Iran and Oman on March 15 and 17 respectively.

Earlier, Bangladesh got off to an auspicious start as they crushed host Indonesia by 7-2 goals in their tournament opening match.

Bangladesh is the champion of the last three editions of this tournament and also looking forward to defend the title for the fourth occasion.

The tournament is also the qualifying event for the next edition of the Asia Cup.

Bangladesh squad:

Goalkeepers: Biplob Kujur, Abu Sayeed Nippon; Defenders: Rezaul Karim Babu, Farhd Ahmed Shitul, Khorshedur Rahman, Ashraful Islam, Mehedi Hasan, Sohanur Rahman Sabuz; Midfielders: Sarwar Hossain, Fazle Hossain Rabbi, Naim Uddin, Prince Lal Samanta, Roman Sarkar; Forwards: Rasel Mahmud Jimmy, Milon Hossain, Pushkor Khisha Mimo, Arshad Hossain, Deen Islam Emon, Rakibul Hasan Roki(Jr), Mahabub Hossain. -BSS



