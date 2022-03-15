Bangabandhu DPL to kick off today

The Dhaka Premier League (DPL) is set to roll onto the ground today (Tuesday) after being postponed for two seasons due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The league is named Bangabandhu Dhaka Premier League to mark the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Last year the DPL was held in T20 format and that indeed replaced the 2019-2020 DPL which was postponed due to the outbreak of the coronavirus.

The traditional 50-over format so is back after two seasons, much to the elation of the clubs and supporters. It will, however, be the seventh DPL since the league got List A status.

Reigning champions Abahani Limited who will fight for hat-trick title will take on Rupganj Tigers at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium where the opening ceremony also will be held.

The opening day will see two more matches with Prime Bank Cricket Club taking on City Club at BKSP-3 ground and Gazi Group Cricketers facing off Legends of Rupganj at BKSP-4 ground.

Rupganj Tigers and City Club are the two teams this season, promoted to the DPL from the first division league.

11 teams will vie for the coveted trophy instead of 12 in this season as the Prime Doleshwar, the three-time runners-up team, skipped the league at the eleventh hour. Officials said Doleshwar management couldn't form the team properly ahead of the league.

Since 11 teams will take part in the tournament, one team will be relegated instead of two but three bottom table teams will play the relegation league as usually.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) CEO Nizam Uddin Chowdhury said they are embarrassed by the Prime Doleshwar incident as the team withdrew the league at the last moment.

"We are embarrassed by the incident as they skipped the league at the last moment. The board will take the necessary step against them," he said on Monday.

The DPL will see the presence of the overseas players this year after two seasons.

In the previous two editions, the Cricket Committee of Dhaka Metropolis (CCDM) did not allow the clubs to recruit foreign cricketers. This time they have allowed the clubs to play one foreign player. Almost all the clubs have used the opportunity.

The BCB however today named Walton as the title sponsor of the league. With this, Walton gets the sponsorship for the 10th time in a row. The official name of the league is "Bangabandhu Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League 2021-2022 sponsored by Walton."

The DPL will not get the national players from the outset of the league as the players will be busy with South Africa tour. Those who are in the ODI squad just could join their respective teams from sixth or seventh round but the players who are in the Test squad may even miss the first two matches of the Super League phase. Based on the points, six teams will make it Super League. -BSS













