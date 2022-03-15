Bangabandhu Cup Int'l Kabaddi rolls Saturday



The officials unveil the jersey of the Bangladesh National Kabaddi Team for the 2nd edition of Bangabandhu Cup International Kabaddi at the National Kabaddi Stadium in Dhaka on Monday. photo: BKF

Bangladesh Kabaddi Federation (BKF) commemorating the Golden Jubilee of Independence and the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation Sheikh Mujibur Rahman is ready to organise the meet with pomp and splendour. England, the representative from Europe, Kenya the African representative, Middle East country Iraq, Malaysia and Indonesia, the two ASEAN representatives, Sri Lanka and Nepal along with the host Bangladesh complete the eight-team line-up of the six-day meet.

Bangladesh beat Kenya 34-28 to win the title of the first edition of the meet held in April last year.

The participant teams are scheduled to arrive in the city from 16 to 17 March and the grouping of the meet will take place on 18 March.

Before that, a press briefing and the jersey unveiling were held at the National Kabaddi Stadium in Dhaka. Chowdhury Abdullah al Mamun, the Director-General of RAB and the president of Bangladesh Kabaddi Federation along with the Secretary-General of Bangladesh Olympic Association Syed Shahed Reza, DIG of Dhaka Range and the general secretary of Bangladesh Kabaddi Federation Habibur Rahman, Add DIG and the Joint Secretary of Kabaddi Federation Gazi Mozammel Haque was present on the occasion.

The president of the Kabaddi Federation was upbeat with the proceedings. "In the last edition there were five counties but in this edition, we have eight countries in the meet. We want to commemorate the occasion to the birth centenary of our father of the nation with proper manner. I have every hope that Bangladesh will retain the title" said the president.















