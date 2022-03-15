Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 15 March, 2022, 11:31 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Bangabandhu Cup Int'l Kabaddi rolls Saturday

Published : Tuesday, 15 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 220
Sports Reporter

The officials unveil the jersey of the Bangladesh National Kabaddi Team for the 2nd edition of Bangabandhu Cup International Kabaddi at the National Kabaddi Stadium in Dhaka on Monday. photo: BKF

The officials unveil the jersey of the Bangladesh National Kabaddi Team for the 2nd edition of Bangabandhu Cup International Kabaddi at the National Kabaddi Stadium in Dhaka on Monday. photo: BKF

With the participation of eight countries, the 2nd edition of Bangabandhu Cup International Kabaddi is set to roll in Dhaka on Saturday, 19 March.
Bangladesh Kabaddi Federation (BKF) commemorating the Golden Jubilee of Independence and the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation Sheikh Mujibur Rahman is ready to organise the meet with pomp and splendour. England, the representative from Europe, Kenya the African representative, Middle East country Iraq, Malaysia and Indonesia, the two ASEAN representatives, Sri Lanka and Nepal along with the host Bangladesh complete the eight-team line-up of the six-day meet.
Bangladesh beat Kenya 34-28 to win the title of the first edition of the meet held in April last year.
The participant teams are scheduled to arrive in the city from 16 to 17 March and the grouping of the meet will take place on 18 March.
Before that, a press briefing and the jersey unveiling were held at the National Kabaddi Stadium in Dhaka. Chowdhury Abdullah al Mamun, the Director-General of RAB and the president of Bangladesh Kabaddi Federation along with the Secretary-General of Bangladesh Olympic Association Syed Shahed Reza, DIG of Dhaka Range and the general secretary of Bangladesh Kabaddi Federation Habibur Rahman, Add DIG and the Joint Secretary of Kabaddi Federation Gazi Mozammel Haque was present on the occasion.
The president of the Kabaddi Federation was upbeat with the proceedings. "In the last edition there were five counties but in this edition, we have eight countries in the meet. We want to commemorate the occasion to the birth centenary of our father of the nation with proper manner. I have every hope that Bangladesh will retain the title" said the president.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
India thrash Sri Lanka in pink ball Test to sweep series 2-0
Sabuz stars of Bangladesh's crushing victory over Singapore  
Bangabandhu DPL to kick off today
Bangabandhu Cup Int'l Kabaddi rolls Saturday
Tigresses' success elated Men's team cricketerss
Pakistan victory gives us confidence to finish World Cup on high: Nigar
Naomi Osaka's Indian Wells ends in tears
Abramovich disqualified as Chelsea director


Latest News
US imposes sanctions against 11 Russian defense officials
Schools, colleges start in-person classes in full swing
Lalon Festival begins in Kushtia Tuesday
Asian shares mostly lower as crude slides to $100 per barrel
'Chhutir Ghonta' director Azizur Rahman passes away
China calls for Russia-EU talks
ICC extends WCSL cut-off date to accommodate BAN's IRE tour
European arms imports rise despite global fall: Watchdog
Japan imposes sanction on Russian billionaire, 16 others
Dhaka Premier League cricket begins Tuesday
Most Read News
Dhaka Premier League cricket begins Tuesday
Bangladesh Women clinch historic WC win against Pakistan
Nipun, Zayed asked to strictly follow stay order
India could buy discount oil from Russia: reports
Russia says it will attack Ukrainian arms factories
Bangladesh reports 239 cases, one death from Covid-19
Top features of vivo V23 series
Parash urges youths to uphold Bangabandhu’s values
Body of unidentified boy recovered in Gazipur
Fresh round of talks to begin shortly
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft