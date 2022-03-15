Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 15 March, 2022, 11:31 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Tigresses' success elated Men's team cricketerss

Published : Tuesday, 15 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 206

The cricketers of the Bangladesh Men's team also were over the moon after the Women's team created a history, beating Pakistan by 9 runs in their first ever ODI World Cup appearance in New Zealand.
They have taken their social media handle to congratulate their female colleagues, hoping that the Tigresses will achieve many more success in the coming days.
Mashrafe Bin Mortaza, the most successful captain of the Bangladesh team, gave a one-word status ---, "Congratulations" to pay tribute to the Women's team.
Tamim Iqbal, the ODI captain of the national team, wrote: "Bangladesh Women registered their first-ever cricket world cup win, beating Pakistan by 9 runs. Congratulations to the entire team.'
Ace allrounder Shakib Al Hasan is elated also as he wrote: "Bangladesh Women's Cricket Team picked up their first-ever victory on the stage of the World Cup. Congratulations to the women's cricket team on this magnificent victory against Pakistan!"
Another senior cricketer Mushfiqur Rahim congratulated women's cricketers, writing that the first victory is always special.
"Congratulations to our Tigresses on the first ever ODI victory in ICC World Cup, against Pakistan. The first one is always special! What a game. Proud of our team."
Mahmoudullah Riyad, the T20 captain, congratulated the team and wrote, "It's a great moment. Congratulations Tigresses."
National team's star opener Liton Das wrote, 'Congratulations girls. The first win in the World Cup. There will definitely be more wins. '
Hard-hitting batsman Soumya Sarkar wrote, 'First win at the World Cup! Congratulations girls."     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
India thrash Sri Lanka in pink ball Test to sweep series 2-0
Sabuz stars of Bangladesh's crushing victory over Singapore  
Bangabandhu DPL to kick off today
Bangabandhu Cup Int'l Kabaddi rolls Saturday
Tigresses' success elated Men's team cricketerss
Pakistan victory gives us confidence to finish World Cup on high: Nigar
Naomi Osaka's Indian Wells ends in tears
Abramovich disqualified as Chelsea director


Latest News
US imposes sanctions against 11 Russian defense officials
Schools, colleges start in-person classes in full swing
Lalon Festival begins in Kushtia Tuesday
Asian shares mostly lower as crude slides to $100 per barrel
'Chhutir Ghonta' director Azizur Rahman passes away
China calls for Russia-EU talks
ICC extends WCSL cut-off date to accommodate BAN's IRE tour
European arms imports rise despite global fall: Watchdog
Japan imposes sanction on Russian billionaire, 16 others
Dhaka Premier League cricket begins Tuesday
Most Read News
Dhaka Premier League cricket begins Tuesday
Bangladesh Women clinch historic WC win against Pakistan
Nipun, Zayed asked to strictly follow stay order
India could buy discount oil from Russia: reports
Russia says it will attack Ukrainian arms factories
Bangladesh reports 239 cases, one death from Covid-19
Top features of vivo V23 series
Parash urges youths to uphold Bangabandhu’s values
Body of unidentified boy recovered in Gazipur
Fresh round of talks to begin shortly
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft