Tigresses' success elated Men's team cricketerss

The cricketers of the Bangladesh Men's team also were over the moon after the Women's team created a history, beating Pakistan by 9 runs in their first ever ODI World Cup appearance in New Zealand.

They have taken their social media handle to congratulate their female colleagues, hoping that the Tigresses will achieve many more success in the coming days.

Mashrafe Bin Mortaza, the most successful captain of the Bangladesh team, gave a one-word status ---, "Congratulations" to pay tribute to the Women's team.

Tamim Iqbal, the ODI captain of the national team, wrote: "Bangladesh Women registered their first-ever cricket world cup win, beating Pakistan by 9 runs. Congratulations to the entire team.'

Ace allrounder Shakib Al Hasan is elated also as he wrote: "Bangladesh Women's Cricket Team picked up their first-ever victory on the stage of the World Cup. Congratulations to the women's cricket team on this magnificent victory against Pakistan!"

Another senior cricketer Mushfiqur Rahim congratulated women's cricketers, writing that the first victory is always special.

"Congratulations to our Tigresses on the first ever ODI victory in ICC World Cup, against Pakistan. The first one is always special! What a game. Proud of our team."

Mahmoudullah Riyad, the T20 captain, congratulated the team and wrote, "It's a great moment. Congratulations Tigresses."

National team's star opener Liton Das wrote, 'Congratulations girls. The first win in the World Cup. There will definitely be more wins. '

Hard-hitting batsman Soumya Sarkar wrote, 'First win at the World Cup! Congratulations girls." -BSS
















