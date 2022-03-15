Video
Tuesday, 15 March, 2022
1 Covid death, 239 new cases reported

Published : Tuesday, 15 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 167
Staff Correspondent

The country recorded one more Covid-linked death in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Monday. The death tally stands at 29,112. Some 239 new cases were also detected during the time, bringing the number of cases to 1,949,725.
Besides, 1,922Covid-19 patients recovered from the viral disease, pushing up the 1,862,808 and overall recovery rate at 95.54 per cent, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).     
The country logged positivity rate of  1.75 per cent in the last 24 hours while the overall positivity rate stands in the country at 14.29 per cent and the death rate at 1.49 per cent. In the past 24 hours, 857 labs across the country tested 13,635 samples.
The single death of a male was recorded in Chattogram.
However, the country's maiden cases were reported on March 8, 2020. The first death from the virus was reported on March 18 of the same year.
The coronavirus disease broke out in China's Wuhan city in late December 2019 and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.



