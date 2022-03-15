Video
Tuesday, 15 March, 2022, 11:31 AM
BR suspends online tickets sale from Mar 20 to 25

Shohoz to sell cent percent train tickets online

Published : Tuesday, 15 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 178
Staff Correspondent

Due to the change in online ticketing operator of Bangladesh Railway, the sale of online tickets will be closed from the midnight of March 20 to midnight of March 25 to facilitate the changeover. Meanwhile, 100 per cent of the tickets will be sold manually on the counter.
Railway Minister Nurul Islam Sujan told it at a press conference at the Rail Bhaban in the city  on Monday.
Railway recently appointed a joint venture firm led by Shohoz, Bangladesh's largest online ticket destination, to operate online ticking services for the next five years.
Shohoz will take charge from March 26.
The Minister said, "On February 15 this year, a five-year agreement was signed with Shahoz-Synesis-Vinsen JV to operate the ticketing system of Bangladesh Railway. Earlier, Computer Network Systems(CNS) was responsible for selling tickets. Shahoz got the responsibilityby winning an open bid for the operation."
Nurul said, "We are working to make the railways modern and up-to-date. We have given the responsibility to the new company in order to provide better service to the people. Our main goal is to bring transparency and easy access to railway ticket sales."
He noted that the railways have not yet developed their own ability to sell tickets. So, in this case we have to rely on non-governmental organizations.


