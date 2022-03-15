AL team meets visiting BJP delegation

A delegation of Bangladesh Awami League on Monday met with Dr Vijay Chatwala, in-charge of foreign affairs of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) visiting Dhaka.

The meeting was held at noon at the Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel in the capital. Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader led the delegation at the meeting.

The meeting discussed various issues related to the development of relations between the Awami League and the BJP.

Besides, they emphasized on strengthening the existing bilateral relations between Bangladesh and India in the future. AL Presidium Members Matia Chowdhury, Kazi Zafarullah, Office Secretary Biplob Barua and Indian High Commissioner to Dhaka Vikram Kumar Doraiswamy attended the meeting.

Meanwhile, a courtesy call and a brief discussion of the leaders of the 14-party alliance led by AL Advisory Council Member Amir Hossain Amu was held with the BJP leader at 4:00pm at the same venue.











