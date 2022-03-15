India formulates strategy for medical and wellness tourism

New Delhi, March 14- India has formulated a national strategy and roadmap for medical and wellness tourism to promote itself as a medical and wellness tourism destination.

Tourism Minister, Mr G. Kishan Reddy said this in a written reply in the Lok Sabha (House of the People in India's Parliament). He said that the Tourism ministry has constituted a National Medical and Wellness Tourism Board to provide dedicated institutional framework to promote medical tourism.

Mr Reddy said that the ministry has introduced medical visa which can be given for specific purpose to foreign travelers coming to India for medical treatment. Apart from this, the Indian government has also introduced 'E-Medical Visa' and 'E-Medical Attendant Visa' have also been introduced for 156 countries.

According to the Tourism Ministry, India holds advantage as a medical tourism destination for a variety of reasons. Most of the doctors and surgeons at Indian hospitals are trained or have worked at some of the medical institutions in the U.S., Europe, or other developed nations.

Most doctors and nurses are fluent in English which is a global link language

Top -of-the-line medical and diagnostic equipment from global international conglomerates is available at many Indian hospitals.

Indian nurses are among the best in the world. Nearly 1000 recognized nurses-training centers in India, mostly attached to teaching hospitals, graduate nearly 10,000 nurses annually.

Even the most budget-conscious traveler can afford first-rate service and luxury amenities

Medical tourism (also called medical travel, health tourism or global healthcare) is a term used to describe the rapidly-growing practice of travelling across international borders to seek healthcare services. Services typically sought by travelers include elective procedures as well as complex surgeries.













