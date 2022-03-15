Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 15 March, 2022, 11:31 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

India formulates strategy for medical and wellness tourism

Published : Tuesday, 15 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 170
Tripti Nath

New Delhi, March 14- India has formulated a national strategy and roadmap for medical and wellness tourism to promote itself as a medical and wellness tourism destination.  
Tourism Minister, Mr G. Kishan Reddy said this in a written reply in the Lok Sabha (House of the People in India's Parliament).  He said that the Tourism ministry has constituted a National Medical and Wellness Tourism Board to provide dedicated institutional framework to promote medical tourism.  
Mr Reddy said that the ministry has introduced medical visa which can be given for specific purpose to foreign travelers coming to India for medical treatment. Apart from this, the Indian government has also introduced 'E-Medical Visa' and 'E-Medical Attendant Visa' have also been introduced for 156 countries.
According to the Tourism Ministry, India holds advantage as a medical tourism destination for a variety of reasons. Most of the doctors and surgeons at Indian hospitals are trained or have worked at some of the medical institutions in the U.S., Europe, or other developed nations.
 Most doctors and nurses are fluent in English which is a global link language
 Top -of-the-line medical and diagnostic equipment from global international conglomerates is available at many Indian hospitals.
 Indian nurses are among the best in the world. Nearly 1000 recognized nurses-training centers in India, mostly attached to teaching hospitals, graduate nearly 10,000 nurses annually.
 Even the most budget-conscious traveler can afford first-rate service and luxury amenities
Medical tourism (also called medical travel, health tourism or global healthcare) is a term used to describe the rapidly-growing practice of travelling across international borders to seek healthcare services. Services typically sought by travelers include elective procedures as well as complex surgeries.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
1 Covid death, 239 new cases reported
BR suspends online tickets sale from Mar 20 to 25
AL team meets visiting BJP delegation
India formulates strategy for medical and wellness tourism
Feasibility study of Mirsarai to Teknaf road extended for three months
Forests are a vital public health solution, says WWF report
Qatar to keep supplying LNG to BD: Envoy assures Shahriar
EC dialogue with academics falters   


Latest News
US imposes sanctions against 11 Russian defense officials
Schools, colleges start in-person classes in full swing
Lalon Festival begins in Kushtia Tuesday
Asian shares mostly lower as crude slides to $100 per barrel
'Chhutir Ghonta' director Azizur Rahman passes away
China calls for Russia-EU talks
ICC extends WCSL cut-off date to accommodate BAN's IRE tour
European arms imports rise despite global fall: Watchdog
Japan imposes sanction on Russian billionaire, 16 others
Dhaka Premier League cricket begins Tuesday
Most Read News
Dhaka Premier League cricket begins Tuesday
Bangladesh Women clinch historic WC win against Pakistan
Nipun, Zayed asked to strictly follow stay order
India could buy discount oil from Russia: reports
Russia says it will attack Ukrainian arms factories
Bangladesh reports 239 cases, one death from Covid-19
Top features of vivo V23 series
Parash urges youths to uphold Bangabandhu’s values
Body of unidentified boy recovered in Gazipur
Fresh round of talks to begin shortly
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft