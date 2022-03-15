Feasibility study of Mirsarai to Teknaf road extended for three months

CHATTOGRAM, Mar 14: The time schedule for completion of the feasibility study of the longest ever marine driveway of the country stretching from Jorarganj of Mirsarai to Teknaf is expected to be extended for more three months till May next.

The Study was scheduled to be completed in February. But the concerned firm SMET had intended to extend till May. In this connection they had already submitted their application to the government.

An Australian firm SMET has been conducting the study at a cost of taka 13 crore. SMET has been appointed as a consultant of the project in 2020 last.

According to Roads and Highways department, the Development Project Proposal (DPP) is expected to be completed within the next three months.

Sources further said, a draft design of the project has already been prepared that had been submitted to the Ministry for review.

It may be mentioned that the length of the proposed marine drive will be around 250 kilometre from Jorarganj of Mirsarai to Teknaf.

Of them construction works of 80 km long marine drive from Cox's Bazar to Teknaf have already been completed. So, rest of 170 km long marine drive from Jorarganj to Cox's Bazar will now be constructed.

When contacted, Engineer Abdul Wahid, Additional Chief Engineer of RHD told The Daily Observer that the costing of the project would be estimated after the completion of the feasibility study.

Abdul Wahid said that the marine drive would be four-lane initially.Later on, the drive will be upgraded to six-lane, he said.

With the completion of the project, it will be the longest marine drive road in the world. On the other hand, the distance from Chattogram to Cox's Bazar will be reduced to about 50 kilometers. Now it takes 3 and half to 4hours to travel from Cox's Bazar to Chattogram by road. And when the Marine Drive Road is constructed, it will be possible to travel from Cox's Bazar to Chattogram by road in just 2 to2.30 hours.

At present, the distance from Cox's Bazar to Chattogram is 160 km by road. The distance from Chattogram to Mirsarai is about 60 kilometers.

As a result, the distance from Chattogram to Cox's Bazar is decreasing by 50 km.

Moreover, if the project is implemented, a large number of resorts, hotels, motels, restaurants, economic zones, exclusive tourist spots will be built from Mirsarai to Shahpari Island in Teknaf. Massive employment will be created. Tourists who are thirsty for tourism in the world will come to see the vast expansive tourist spots and breathtaking natural beauty. In this way, the wheel of the country's economy will turn at lightning speed. The longest Marine Drive Road, the pride of the country will take our self-esteem and economy to the final stage of success.











