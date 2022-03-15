Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 15 March, 2022, 11:30 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Forests are a vital public health solution, says WWF report

Published : Tuesday, 15 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 229
Staff Correspondent

During the pandemic, as researchers looked to wet markets and the animal trade in search of the source of Covid-19, there was a renewed concern for how the natural world might be impacting public health.
An increasing number of experts and government officials pointed to agriculture, urbanisation and other forms of land use change as raising the likelihood that new diseases might jump from animals to humans.
But the impact that nature has on public health goes much deeper than just infectious diseases. A new report from World Wildlife Fund (WWF) attempts to broaden the narrative, laying out the different ways that forest ecosystems can play a role, both positively and negatively, on things like mental health, malnutrition and cancer.
"Forests are a public health solution. And they should be part of our public health approach and understanding." Said Annika Terrana, WWF forests director and report co-author.
While deforestation has been shown to break up forest habitats, leading to greater concentrations of contagious diseases like Covid-19, the report says, deforestation is also connected to non-infectious illness like diabetes, typhoid and respiratory disease.
Forests help filter millions of tons of pollutants from the air every year, helping reduce hundreds of thousands of incidences of acute respiratory problems like asthma. Over the long term, pollution reduction also cuts down on cardiovascular diseases, pulmonary diseases and lung cancer, among other things.
On the other hand, when forests burn, they send massive amounts of pollution into the air that can have adverse effects on human health.
Forests also help cut down on soil erosion and sediments that contribute to the pollution of drinking water, which could otherwise result in paratyphoid fever and lower respiratory tract infections, especially in rural areas, the report says.
From a public health perspective, that's no small impact by any means. Non-communicable illnesses ranging from gastrointestinal disease to stroke to cardiovascular disease account for around 70 per cent of deaths worldwide, according to the Lancet Commission on pollution and health. In 2015 alone, pollution was linked to 9 million deaths.
"If you look at the way that forests can mitigate air pollution or mitigate water pollution, you have pretty direct correlations that forests have on clean air and water, and then the resulting impact that has on preventing non-communicable disease," said Craig Beatty, report co-author and WWF forest strategy and research manager.
Globally, around 10 million hectares (2.5 million acres) of forest were lost every year between 2015 and 2020, according to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO).
That has a direct impact on the health and well-being of the 1.6 billion people who depend directly on forests for their livelihoods, the report says.







« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
1 Covid death, 239 new cases reported
BR suspends online tickets sale from Mar 20 to 25
AL team meets visiting BJP delegation
India formulates strategy for medical and wellness tourism
Feasibility study of Mirsarai to Teknaf road extended for three months
Forests are a vital public health solution, says WWF report
Qatar to keep supplying LNG to BD: Envoy assures Shahriar
EC dialogue with academics falters   


Latest News
US imposes sanctions against 11 Russian defense officials
Schools, colleges start in-person classes in full swing
Lalon Festival begins in Kushtia Tuesday
Asian shares mostly lower as crude slides to $100 per barrel
'Chhutir Ghonta' director Azizur Rahman passes away
China calls for Russia-EU talks
ICC extends WCSL cut-off date to accommodate BAN's IRE tour
European arms imports rise despite global fall: Watchdog
Japan imposes sanction on Russian billionaire, 16 others
Dhaka Premier League cricket begins Tuesday
Most Read News
Dhaka Premier League cricket begins Tuesday
Bangladesh Women clinch historic WC win against Pakistan
Nipun, Zayed asked to strictly follow stay order
India could buy discount oil from Russia: reports
Russia says it will attack Ukrainian arms factories
Bangladesh reports 239 cases, one death from Covid-19
Top features of vivo V23 series
Parash urges youths to uphold Bangabandhu’s values
Body of unidentified boy recovered in Gazipur
Fresh round of talks to begin shortly
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft