Forests are a vital public health solution, says WWF report

During the pandemic, as researchers looked to wet markets and the animal trade in search of the source of Covid-19, there was a renewed concern for how the natural world might be impacting public health.

An increasing number of experts and government officials pointed to agriculture, urbanisation and other forms of land use change as raising the likelihood that new diseases might jump from animals to humans.

But the impact that nature has on public health goes much deeper than just infectious diseases. A new report from World Wildlife Fund (WWF) attempts to broaden the narrative, laying out the different ways that forest ecosystems can play a role, both positively and negatively, on things like mental health, malnutrition and cancer.

"Forests are a public health solution. And they should be part of our public health approach and understanding." Said Annika Terrana, WWF forests director and report co-author.

While deforestation has been shown to break up forest habitats, leading to greater concentrations of contagious diseases like Covid-19, the report says, deforestation is also connected to non-infectious illness like diabetes, typhoid and respiratory disease.

Forests help filter millions of tons of pollutants from the air every year, helping reduce hundreds of thousands of incidences of acute respiratory problems like asthma. Over the long term, pollution reduction also cuts down on cardiovascular diseases, pulmonary diseases and lung cancer, among other things.

On the other hand, when forests burn, they send massive amounts of pollution into the air that can have adverse effects on human health.

Forests also help cut down on soil erosion and sediments that contribute to the pollution of drinking water, which could otherwise result in paratyphoid fever and lower respiratory tract infections, especially in rural areas, the report says.

From a public health perspective, that's no small impact by any means. Non-communicable illnesses ranging from gastrointestinal disease to stroke to cardiovascular disease account for around 70 per cent of deaths worldwide, according to the Lancet Commission on pollution and health. In 2015 alone, pollution was linked to 9 million deaths.

"If you look at the way that forests can mitigate air pollution or mitigate water pollution, you have pretty direct correlations that forests have on clean air and water, and then the resulting impact that has on preventing non-communicable disease," said Craig Beatty, report co-author and WWF forest strategy and research manager.

Globally, around 10 million hectares (2.5 million acres) of forest were lost every year between 2015 and 2020, according to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO).

That has a direct impact on the health and well-being of the 1.6 billion people who depend directly on forests for their livelihoods, the report says.











