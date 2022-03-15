Qatar to keep supplying LNG to BD: Envoy assures Shahriar

Qatar will continue supplying liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Bangladesh amid uncertainty over global energy supplies, Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) said on Monday.

Qatar Ambassador to Bangladesh Seraya Ali Al-Qahtani has given the assurance while he met with the State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam and discussed issues of mutual interest on Sunday.

The State Minister thanked the government of Qatar for extending its vaccine support to Bangladesh expatriates and not sending them back during the Covid crisis, the release said.

During the meeting Shahriar Alam informed the Ambassador about investment opportunities in Bangladesh and hoped that during his tenure trade and investment between the two countries would expand.

As Seraya Ali expressed his commitment to further strengthen relations with Bangladesh, Shahriar Alam assured him of all support.

The Ambassador praised the Bangladesh government for the country's steady economic growth and continued socio-economic development.









