

SIBL arranges get together programme in Rajshahi

Dr. Md. MahbubUlAlam, Chairman of SIBL, was present as chief guest on the occasion while Zafar Alam, Managing Director and CEO of the Bank, presided over the ceremony.

Abu Reza Md. Yeahia, Additional Managing Director, Mohammad Forkanullah, Deputy Managing Director, and Md. Towhid Hossain, EVP and Head of IRMD, were also present as special guests in the program. The employees of all branches and sub-branches of Rajshahi and Rangpur Division attended the meeting.

