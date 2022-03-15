Banking Events

AB Bank recently organised a daylong training on "Taking Effective Measures Regarding 4th Industrial Revolution" for its Senior Officials at Pan Pacific Sonargaon Dhaka. Tarique Afzal, President and Managing Director of AB Bank Limited inaugurated the training programme. Mohammed Ishaque Miah, General Manager, S.M. Tofayel Ahmad, Joint Director, Bangladesh Bank and Golam Mohammed Bhuiyan, Deputy Secretary and a2i National Consultant, Government of Bangladesh are present at the programme.